Thales : Half-year liquidity contract statement for the period ending 30 June 2022

Tour Carpe Diem

31 Place des Corolles CS 20001

92098 Paris La Défense France

Tél.: +33 (0)1 57 77 80 00 www.thalesgroup.com

Courbevoie, July 7th, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for THALES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between THALES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

26,713 shares

€ 28,000,265.24

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,048

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,144

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 478,585 shares for € 44,040,709.00

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 569,617 shares for € 51,614,237.49

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

117,745 shares € 20,426,736.75 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,470 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,284 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,011,021 shares for € 80,662,653.69 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 958,276 shares for € 76,634,442.87

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

245,000 shares € 20,300,450.00



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

ThalesJCC/ne/125/22

S.A. au capital de 640 233 927 Euros

Siège social : Tour Carpe Diem - Place des Corolles - Esplanade Nord - 92400 Courbevoie - France - 552 059 024 RCS Nanterre