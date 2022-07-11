Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-07-11 am EDT
120.20 EUR   +0.25%
11:14aTHALES : Air France, Atmosphère, Cerfacs, CGX, DSNA, Onera and Thales join forces on the Octavie project, with support from the Occitanie region, to reduce the environmental impact of commercial aviation
PU
11:14aTHALES : Half-year liquidity contract statement for the period ending 30 June 2022
PU
10:29aAtos-Thales JV Wins Phase 3 Contract for French Armed Forces' Data Processing/AI Project
MT
Thales : Half-year liquidity contract statement for the period ending 30 June 2022

07/11/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Tour Carpe Diem

31 Place des Corolles CS 20001

92098 Paris La Défense France

Tél.: +33 (0)1 57 77 80 00 www.thalesgroup.com

Courbevoie, July 7th, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for THALES

Under the liquidity contract entered into between THALES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

  • 26,713 shares
  • € 28,000,265.24
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,048
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,144
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 478,585 shares for € 44,040,709.00
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 569,617 shares for € 51,614,237.49

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
    • 117,745 shares
    • € 20,426,736.75
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,470
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,284
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,011,021 shares for € 80,662,653.69
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 958,276 shares for € 76,634,442.87
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
    • 245,000 shares
    • € 20,300,450.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

ThalesJCC/ne/125/22

S.A. au capital de 640 233 927 Euros

Siège social : Tour Carpe Diem - Place des Corolles - Esplanade Nord - 92400 Courbevoie - France - 552 059 024 RCS Nanterre

2

Buy Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

executions

shares

EUR

Total

2,048

478,585

44,040,709.00

03/01/2022

1

226

17,058.48

04/01/2022

10

3,000

229,290.00

05/01/2022

26

8,000

616,160.00

06/01/2022

86

11,973

917,969.91

07/01/2022

29

12,000

926,040.00

10/01/2022

-

-

-

11/01/2022

32

16,070

1,259,727.30

12/01/2022

38

15,000

1,177,650.00

13/01/2022

50

12,000

938,400.00

14/01/2022

7

1,011

79,272.51

17/01/2022

-

-

-

18/01/2022

3

1,000

81,700.00

19/01/2022

3

2,000

166,500.00

20/01/2022

20

9,000

750,780.00

21/01/2022

84

14,000

1,154,300.00

24/01/2022

80

14,000

1,136,940.00

25/01/2022

42

11,000

888,800.00

26/01/2022

2

1,000

82,760.00

27/01/2022

49

14,325

1,183,245.00

28/01/2022

32

10,000

815,200.00

31/01/2022

30

12,000

976,320.00

01/02/2022

6

4,000

327,480.00

02/02/2022

27

13,000

1,062,230.00

03/02/2022

22

11,000

886,380.00

04/02/2022

27

15,000

1,180,350.00

07/02/2022

13

6,000

471,000.00

08/02/2022

9

3,000

239,910.00

09/02/2022

-

-

-

10/02/2022

11

5,000

418,300.00

11/02/2022

41

10,000

837,800.00

14/02/2022

66

15,000

1,247,700.00

15/02/2022

56

9,000

746,820.00

16/02/2022

21

10,000

850,800.00

17/02/2022

32

11,000

927,300.00

18/02/2022

23

11,000

932,030.00

21/02/2022

40

13,000

1,090,700.00

22/02/2022

98

9,000

741,690.00

23/02/2022

15

7,000

588,280.00

24/02/2022

79

11,046

926,317.56

25/02/2022

-

-

-

Sell Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

executions

shares

EUR

2,144

569,617

51,614,237.49

48

16,000

1,208,480.00

84

18,000

1,380,060.00

15

9,000

694,620.00

44

17,000

1,312,400.00

41

18,000

1,393,560.00

115

17,000

1,334,840.00

16

7,000

552,090.00

51

7,192

568,024.16

36

16,000

1,255,040.00

40

9,000

717,840.00

111

14,000

1,139,460.00

32

10,000

827,100.00

10

4,000

333,320.00

42

10,000

835,900.00

9

4,000

333,200.00

12

5,000

410,500.00

36

13,000

1,057,160.00

44

11,000

910,580.00

28

14,325

1,187,112.75

28

10,000

815,500.00

50

12,073

985,398.26

56

9,927

815,602.32

30

7,000

573,370.00

21

5,000

406,600.00

28

1,000

80,260.00

50

10,000

789,300.00

29

7,000

561,260.00

25

6,000

488,520.00

30

13,000

1,089,140.00

24

11,000

924,990.00

26

13,000

1,086,020.00

32

12,000

1,000,800.00

27

11,000

942,260.00

31

9,050

765,087.00

42

10,950

930,531.00

33

8,000

676,240.00

21

9,000

750,780.00

17

8,000

673,520.00

43

16,000

1,368,000.00

46

11,000

998,690.00

© THALES

3

28/02/2022

-

-

-

01/03/2022

-

-

-

02/03/2022

44

3,500

360,500.00

03/03/2022

1

500

53,400.00

04/03/2022

7

500

53,000.00

07/03/2022

-

-

-

08/03/2022

-

-

-

09/03/2022

26

4,500

502,020.00

10/03/2022

9

1,000

109,500.00

11/03/2022

2

500

55,500.00

14/03/2022

19

2,000

221,000.00

15/03/2022

14

500

54,000.00

16/03/2022

2

500

55,000.00

17/03/2022

7

1,000

109,500.00

18/03/2022

3

1,000

111,500.00

21/03/2022

-

-

-

22/03/2022

6

1,000

114,300.00

23/03/2022

-

-

-

24/03/2022

4

500

58,000.00

25/03/2022

-

-

-

28/03/2022

10

2,500

294,675.00

29/03/2022

98

8,500

958,205.00

30/03/2022

1

500

56,000.00

01/04/2022

20

2,000

225,560.00

04/04/2022

-

-

-

05/04/2022

1

500

57,500.00

06/04/2022

-

-

-

07/04/2022

6

500

58,500.00

08/04/2022

-

-

-

11/04/2022

1

1,000

119,000.00

12/04/2022

-

-

-

13/04/2022

-

-

-

14/04/2022

-

-

-

19/04/2022

1

86

11,008.00

20/04/2022

8

914

116,388.76

21/04/2022

30

4,000

497,360.00

22/04/2022

3

500

62,000.00

25/04/2022

24

1,500

183,255.00

26/04/2022

1

500

61,500.00

27/04/2022

5

3,000

366,000.00

28/04/2022

24

5,000

605,200.00

29/04/2022

12

2,000

243,000.00

02/05/2022

73

11,000

1,298,440.00

03/05/2022

1

500

60,700.00

04/05/2022

14

3,500

435,085.00

66

11,500

1,188,525.00

19

4,500

485,190.00

5

1,000

103,750.00

27

3,000

323,010.00

2

500

54,000.00

43

4,500

504,000.00

18

2,500

292,875.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

1,000

112,500.00

5

2,000

229,000.00

-

-

-

2

1,000

116,500.00

2

1,000

118,500.00

1

500

60,000.00

7

1,500

183,000.00

5

500

59,500.00

5

1,000

113,500.00

-

-

-

19

5,000

577,450.00

7

3,500

412,265.00

15

4,000

471,120.00

-

-

-

21

3,000

357,090.00

5

2,000

245,000.00

2

1,000

124,500.00

4

1,000

126,500.00

2

1,000

128,500.00

1

500

65,000.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

500

62,500.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

500

61,500.00

3

1,000

122,500.00

4

2,000

245,260.00

9

5,000

606,500.00

17

9,000

1,105,830.00

4

2,000

253,000.00

© THALES

4

05/05/2022

30

4,000

490,520.00

06/05/2022

13

3,500

428,610.00

09/05/2022

24

4,000

476,520.00

10/05/2022

26

5,000

581,400.00

11/05/2022

-

-

-

12/05/2022

19

9,032

1,037,325.20

13/05/2022

19

5,000

568,850.00

16/05/2022

-

-

-

17/05/2022

3

1,000

114,000.00

18/05/2022

20

2,000

228,940.00

19/05/2022

8

3,000

339,990.00

20/05/2022

6

1,000

114,000.00

23/05/2022

4

2,000

231,000.00

24/05/2022

13

1,073

122,826.31

25/05/2022

20

4,400

512,952.00

26/05/2022

16

3,685

427,423.15

27/05/2022

26

6,002

707,635.80

30/05/2022

19

3,815

446,278.70

31/05/2022

19

3,427

393,419.60

01/06/2022

-

-

-

02/06/2022

9

2,000

227,000.00

03/06/2022

6

2,012

229,770.40

06/06/2022

-

-

-

07/06/2022

-

-

-

08/06/2022

7

2,988

341,050.32

09/06/2022

8

1,000

113,000.00

10/06/2022

6

2,000

224,400.00

13/06/2022

-

-

-

14/06/2022

2

1,000

113,000.00

15/06/2022

-

-

-

16/06/2022

3

1,000

113,000.00

17/06/2022

15

2,000

223,000.00

20/06/2022

-

-

-

21/06/2022

-

-

-

22/06/2022

13

3,000

342,000.00

23/06/2022

5

2,000

224,000.00

24/06/2022

-

-

-

27/06/2022

1

1,000

113,000.00

28/06/2022

-

-

-

29/06/2022

1

1,000

116,000.00

30/06/2022

-

-

-

11

2,500

309,700.00

5

2,000

248,600.00

8

1,500

183,600.00

-

-

-

16

1,000

117,730.00

2

500

58,025.00

4

1,000

115,000.00

13

8,000

928,320.00

-

-

-

2

2,000

231,600.00

1

100

11,400.00

28

2,900

331,209.00

11

4,000

464,080.00

1

1,000

117,000.00

7

1,400

164,864.00

14

5,000

584,150.00

38

7,700

912,989.00

5

2,000

237,600.00

-

-

-

9

2,000

229,500.00

-

-

-

5

500

57,500.00

9

2,000

230,500.00

5

1,500

173,250.00

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

500

56,750.00

21

7,000

805,350.00

39

2,500

287,750.00

10

2,000

229,500.00

-

-

-

1

500

56,500.00

3

1,000

114,500.00

8

2,500

292,500.00

-

-

-

1

500

57,000.00

4

1,000

113,250.00

5

1,500

171,750.00

17

3,000

348,750.00

-

-

-

6

2,500

292,500.00

© THALES

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
