Thales : Half-year liquidity contract statement for the period ending 30 June 2022
Tour Carpe Diem
31 Place des Corolles CS 20001
92098 Paris La Défense France
Tél.: +33 (0)1 57 77 80 00 www.thalesgroup.com
Courbevoie, July 7
th, 2022
Half-year liquidity contract statement for THALES
Under the liquidity contract entered into between THALES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:
26,713 shares
€ 28,000,265.24
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,048
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,144
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 478,585 shares for € 44,040,709.00
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 569,617 shares for € 51,614,237.49
As a reminder :
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
117,745 shares
€ 20,426,736.75
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,470
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,284
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,011,021 shares for € 80,662,653.69
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 958,276 shares for € 76,634,442.87
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
245,000 shares
€ 20,300,450.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
o0o
Thales JCC/ne/125/22
S.A. au capital de 640 233 927 Euros
Siège social : Tour Carpe Diem - Place des Corolles - Esplanade Nord - 92400 Courbevoie - France - 552 059 024 RCS Nanterre
Buy Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
executions
shares
EUR
Total
2,048
478,585
44,040,709.00
03/01/2022
1
226
17,058.48
04/01/2022
10
3,000
229,290.00
05/01/2022
26
8,000
616,160.00
06/01/2022
86
11,973
917,969.91
07/01/2022
29
12,000
926,040.00
10/01/2022
-
-
-
11/01/2022
32
16,070
1,259,727.30
12/01/2022
38
15,000
1,177,650.00
13/01/2022
50
12,000
938,400.00
14/01/2022
7
1,011
79,272.51
17/01/2022
-
-
-
18/01/2022
3
1,000
81,700.00
19/01/2022
3
2,000
166,500.00
20/01/2022
20
9,000
750,780.00
21/01/2022
84
14,000
1,154,300.00
24/01/2022
80
14,000
1,136,940.00
25/01/2022
42
11,000
888,800.00
26/01/2022
2
1,000
82,760.00
27/01/2022
49
14,325
1,183,245.00
28/01/2022
32
10,000
815,200.00
31/01/2022
30
12,000
976,320.00
01/02/2022
6
4,000
327,480.00
02/02/2022
27
13,000
1,062,230.00
03/02/2022
22
11,000
886,380.00
04/02/2022
27
15,000
1,180,350.00
07/02/2022
13
6,000
471,000.00
08/02/2022
9
3,000
239,910.00
09/02/2022
-
-
-
10/02/2022
11
5,000
418,300.00
11/02/2022
41
10,000
837,800.00
14/02/2022
66
15,000
1,247,700.00
15/02/2022
56
9,000
746,820.00
16/02/2022
21
10,000
850,800.00
17/02/2022
32
11,000
927,300.00
18/02/2022
23
11,000
932,030.00
21/02/2022
40
13,000
1,090,700.00
22/02/2022
98
9,000
741,690.00
23/02/2022
15
7,000
588,280.00
24/02/2022
79
11,046
926,317.56
25/02/2022
-
-
-
Sell Side
Number of
Number of
Traded volume in
executions
shares
EUR
2,144
569,617
51,614,237.49
48
16,000
1,208,480.00
84
18,000
1,380,060.00
15
9,000
694,620.00
44
17,000
1,312,400.00
41
18,000
1,393,560.00
115
17,000
1,334,840.00
16
7,000
552,090.00
51
7,192
568,024.16
36
16,000
1,255,040.00
40
9,000
717,840.00
111
14,000
1,139,460.00
32
10,000
827,100.00
10
4,000
333,320.00
42
10,000
835,900.00
9
4,000
333,200.00
12
5,000
410,500.00
36
13,000
1,057,160.00
44
11,000
910,580.00
28
14,325
1,187,112.75
28
10,000
815,500.00
50
12,073
985,398.26
56
9,927
815,602.32
30
7,000
573,370.00
21
5,000
406,600.00
28
1,000
80,260.00
50
10,000
789,300.00
29
7,000
561,260.00
25
6,000
488,520.00
30
13,000
1,089,140.00
24
11,000
924,990.00
26
13,000
1,086,020.00
32
12,000
1,000,800.00
27
11,000
942,260.00
31
9,050
765,087.00
42
10,950
930,531.00
33
8,000
676,240.00
21
9,000
750,780.00
17
8,000
673,520.00
43
16,000
1,368,000.00
46
11,000
998,690.00
28/02/2022
-
-
-
01/03/2022
-
-
-
02/03/2022
44
3,500
360,500.00
03/03/2022
1
500
53,400.00
04/03/2022
7
500
53,000.00
07/03/2022
-
-
-
08/03/2022
-
-
-
09/03/2022
26
4,500
502,020.00
10/03/2022
9
1,000
109,500.00
11/03/2022
2
500
55,500.00
14/03/2022
19
2,000
221,000.00
15/03/2022
14
500
54,000.00
16/03/2022
2
500
55,000.00
17/03/2022
7
1,000
109,500.00
18/03/2022
3
1,000
111,500.00
21/03/2022
-
-
-
22/03/2022
6
1,000
114,300.00
23/03/2022
-
-
-
24/03/2022
4
500
58,000.00
25/03/2022
-
-
-
28/03/2022
10
2,500
294,675.00
29/03/2022
98
8,500
958,205.00
30/03/2022
1
500
56,000.00
01/04/2022
20
2,000
225,560.00
04/04/2022
-
-
-
05/04/2022
1
500
57,500.00
06/04/2022
-
-
-
07/04/2022
6
500
58,500.00
08/04/2022
-
-
-
11/04/2022
1
1,000
119,000.00
12/04/2022
-
-
-
13/04/2022
-
-
-
14/04/2022
-
-
-
19/04/2022
1
86
11,008.00
20/04/2022
8
914
116,388.76
21/04/2022
30
4,000
497,360.00
22/04/2022
3
500
62,000.00
25/04/2022
24
1,500
183,255.00
26/04/2022
1
500
61,500.00
27/04/2022
5
3,000
366,000.00
28/04/2022
24
5,000
605,200.00
29/04/2022
12
2,000
243,000.00
02/05/2022
73
11,000
1,298,440.00
03/05/2022
1
500
60,700.00
04/05/2022
14
3,500
435,085.00
66
11,500
1,188,525.00
19
4,500
485,190.00
5
1,000
103,750.00
27
3,000
323,010.00
2
500
54,000.00
43
4,500
504,000.00
18
2,500
292,875.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
1,000
112,500.00
5
2,000
229,000.00
-
-
-
2
1,000
116,500.00
2
1,000
118,500.00
1
500
60,000.00
7
1,500
183,000.00
5
500
59,500.00
5
1,000
113,500.00
-
-
-
19
5,000
577,450.00
7
3,500
412,265.00
15
4,000
471,120.00
-
-
-
21
3,000
357,090.00
5
2,000
245,000.00
2
1,000
124,500.00
4
1,000
126,500.00
2
1,000
128,500.00
1
500
65,000.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
500
62,500.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
500
61,500.00
3
1,000
122,500.00
4
2,000
245,260.00
9
5,000
606,500.00
17
9,000
1,105,830.00
4
2,000
253,000.00
05/05/2022
30
4,000
490,520.00
06/05/2022
13
3,500
428,610.00
09/05/2022
24
4,000
476,520.00
10/05/2022
26
5,000
581,400.00
11/05/2022
-
-
-
12/05/2022
19
9,032
1,037,325.20
13/05/2022
19
5,000
568,850.00
16/05/2022
-
-
-
17/05/2022
3
1,000
114,000.00
18/05/2022
20
2,000
228,940.00
19/05/2022
8
3,000
339,990.00
20/05/2022
6
1,000
114,000.00
23/05/2022
4
2,000
231,000.00
24/05/2022
13
1,073
122,826.31
25/05/2022
20
4,400
512,952.00
26/05/2022
16
3,685
427,423.15
27/05/2022
26
6,002
707,635.80
30/05/2022
19
3,815
446,278.70
31/05/2022
19
3,427
393,419.60
01/06/2022
-
-
-
02/06/2022
9
2,000
227,000.00
03/06/2022
6
2,012
229,770.40
06/06/2022
-
-
-
07/06/2022
-
-
-
08/06/2022
7
2,988
341,050.32
09/06/2022
8
1,000
113,000.00
10/06/2022
6
2,000
224,400.00
13/06/2022
-
-
-
14/06/2022
2
1,000
113,000.00
15/06/2022
-
-
-
16/06/2022
3
1,000
113,000.00
17/06/2022
15
2,000
223,000.00
20/06/2022
-
-
-
21/06/2022
-
-
-
22/06/2022
13
3,000
342,000.00
23/06/2022
5
2,000
224,000.00
24/06/2022
-
-
-
27/06/2022
1
1,000
113,000.00
28/06/2022
-
-
-
29/06/2022
1
1,000
116,000.00
30/06/2022
-
-
-
11
2,500
309,700.00
5
2,000
248,600.00
8
1,500
183,600.00
-
-
-
16
1,000
117,730.00
2
500
58,025.00
4
1,000
115,000.00
13
8,000
928,320.00
-
-
-
2
2,000
231,600.00
1
100
11,400.00
28
2,900
331,209.00
11
4,000
464,080.00
1
1,000
117,000.00
7
1,400
164,864.00
14
5,000
584,150.00
38
7,700
912,989.00
5
2,000
237,600.00
-
-
-
9
2,000
229,500.00
-
-
-
5
500
57,500.00
9
2,000
230,500.00
5
1,500
173,250.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
3
500
56,750.00
21
7,000
805,350.00
39
2,500
287,750.00
10
2,000
229,500.00
-
-
-
1
500
56,500.00
3
1,000
114,500.00
8
2,500
292,500.00
-
-
-
1
500
57,000.00
4
1,000
113,250.00
5
1,500
171,750.00
17
3,000
348,750.00
-
-
-
6
2,500
292,500.00
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:13:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
