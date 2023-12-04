Thales: Imperva acquisition finalized ahead of schedule

Thales announces that it has finalized the acquisition of Imperva ahead of schedule, having previously announced the deal for early 2024, making the French group 'a world leader in cybersecurity, with more than 5,800 experts in 68 countries'.



Expected sales for 2024 are 2.4 billion euros in cybersecurity, with double-digit growth expected thereafter. This second-largest acquisition in Thales's history makes North America its second-largest market.



In addition, the outlook for Thales's digital identity and security (DIS) business will be significantly improved with new financial targets by 2027 (organic sales growth 2024-27 of +6 to +7% and EBIT margin 2027 at 16.5%).



