Thales : Indonesia's SATRIA communications satellite successfully launched

Indonesia's SATRIA communications satellite successfully launched 19 Jun 2023 Thales Alenia Space

Set to deliver high-speed Internet to the thousands of islands across the Indonesian archipelago

Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 19, 2023 - The SATRIA communications satellite was successfully launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

SATRIA (SAteliT Republik IndonesiA) is a satellite designed to bridge the digital divide in Indonesia. Offering throughput of 150 Gbps, it will deliver high-speed Internet to the thousands of islands in the Indonesian archipelago, providing connectivity across thousands of zones for schools, hospitals, and public buildings, as well as regional government facilities not already connected by existing terrestrial or satellite systems.

© Thales Alenia Space/Imag[IN]

Thales Alenia Space, the joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), was chosen to build the satellite by the Satelit Nusantara Tiga (SNT)[1] consortium on behalf of the Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (Kominfo). This very-high-throughput satellite (VHTS) is based on Thales Alenia Space's all-electric Spacebus NEO platform and features a fifth-generation digital processor. The company also supplied two satellite control centers - main and backup - and the mission ground segment for the all-digital payload. In addition, Thales Alenia Space has set up a complete training program for SNT engineers, some of whom have joined the project team at the company's facilities in Cannes and Toulouse for the duration of the program.

© Thales Alenia Space/Imag[IN]

SATRIA will be the first VHTS communications satellite in Indonesia, and also the most powerful in the South-East Asia region. With a launch mass of 4,6 tons, it will operate in Ka band and be positioned in orbit at 146° E for a design life of 15 years.

© Thales Alenia Space/Imag[IN]

"I am delighted to see SATRIA successfully launched. This mission will deploy very-high-throughput Internet across Indonesia and help to develop the nation's digital infrastructures," said Marc-Henri Serre, Thales Alenia Space Executive Vice President, Telecommunications. "After the construction of the Palapa-D and Telkom-3S satellites, the Telkom 3 payload, and the future Telkom 113 satellite, SATRIA confirms our successful partnership with Indonesian operators."

[1] The project consortium created the company Satelit Nusantara Tiga (SNT), in charge of project execution. Consortium members are PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), PT Pintar Nusantara Sejahtera (Pintar), PT Nusantara Satelit Sejahtera and PT Dian Semesta Sentosa (a subsidiary of PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk). PSN and Pintar hold majority shares in SNT and will maintain a majority stake in the operating company throughout the project.

ABOUT THALES ALENIA SPACE

Drawing on over 40 years of experience and a unique combination of skills, expertise and cultures, Thales Alenia Space delivers cost-effective solutions for telecommunications, navigation, Earth observation, environmental management, exploration, science and orbital infrastructures. Governments and private industry alike count on Thales Alenia Space to design satellite-based systems that provide anytime, anywhere connections and positioning, monitor our planet, enhance management of its resources, and explore our Solar System and beyond. Thales Alenia Space sees space as a new horizon, helping build a better, more sustainable life on Earth. A joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Thales Alenia Space also teams up with Telespazio to form the parent companies' Space Alliance, which offers a complete range of services. Thales Alenia Space posted consolidated revenues of approximately €2.2 billion in 2022 and has around 8,500 employees in 10 countries with 17 sites in Europe and a plant in the US.

