Thales : Information leaflet

ThalesHeadLight
TM
Seeclearer-Reachfurther-Actfaster
Transformyourmilitarysupportservicesandassureyour missionsuccessusingpowerfulapplicationsanddigital
continuity
TM
Thaleshasgathered itsknowledge,know-how & innovation to develop
anew generation of support services to address the
challengesofourmilitaryclientsbyintegratingandusingthepower ofdigitalwithinouroffers.
Thisplatform,calledThalesHeadLightoffersasingle-entrypoint intoamultitudeofservices.
Getallaspectsofyourlogistics,maintenance,trainingandsupport in one customizable and collaborative secured ecosystem and leverage what'spossible in organizing,managing & optimizing
equipmentmaintenanceandrepair.
Whetheronland,seaorair,militaryforcescanaccessthissuiteof powerful,secureandintegratedapplicationsthathelpthem master their maintenance operations and complex supply chains with
completeconfidence.
ThalesHeadLightoperatesacrossanysecureinfrastructurethat
ensurestheintegrity,digitalcontinuityandsecurityofyourdata.
alsointroducespowerfuldataanalyticsandartificialintelligenceto derivebenefitssuchaspredictivemaintenance,reducedduplication
andoptimizedstocksandlogistics.
Thales HeadLight is a real game-changer by transforming operationaleffectivenessateverylevel,matchingyourmission& operationalneedsandimprovingtheoddsofmissionsuccess.
ThalesHeadLightcanbehosted
onpublic,private,
sovereign or defence cloud or on local on-premise infrastructure.
componentsorevenentirefleets,andtrackingindividual componentsacrossdomains,tousingaugmentedrealityto helpausercarryoutacriticalrepaironoperations,Thales
has improved its services & supportoffers with ThalesHeadLight.
