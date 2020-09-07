Thales : Keeping connectivity within reach, OPPO launches its first smartwatch with Thales' eSIM solutions

Log in
09/07/2020 | 07:40am EDT

• OPPO has selected Thales eSIM solutions for its OPPO Watch, the brand's first smartwatch series with built-in cellular connectivity.
• OPPO Watch users can enjoy a digital experience by activating its mobile subscription remotely and staying connected without having to rely on their mobile phone.
• Thales' miniaturized eSIM enables the OPPO Watch to achieve a thinner and lighter design, freeing up room for extra features.

OPPO, the world's leading smart device manufacturer, has selected Thales' set of eSIM products and services for its OPPO Watch, the brand's first smartwatch series with built-in cellular connectivity. The launch of the OPPO Watch marks a strategic step into the field of IoT for the company.

One of the most compelling features of the OPPO Watch is the eSIM-based cellular connectivity. Thales' eSIM allows OPPO Watch users to enjoy a smoothly digital experience by activating a mobile subscription remotely and always stay connected without having to tether it to a mobile phone. Users can make voice calls or send messages at any time directly through the smartwatch, providing seamless connectivity during workouts or other situations where carrying a mobile phone is inconvenient. This smooth experience leverages Thales eSIM solutions to offer a full range of subscription services during the life cycle of the device.

By eliminating the need for an additional SIM card slot, Thales' eSIM makes sleek mobile-connected smartwatches possible. Indeed it enables a thinner and lighter smartwatch design while freeing up more space for extra features such as up to 50 meter water resistance. It thereby helps OPPO fulfil its mission of elevating life through technological artistry.

The Thales embedded SIM has been qualified by all three China's mobile operators allowing OPPO smartwatch users to select their mobile subscription from any of these operators.

'As OPPO's first foray into the wearable electronics market, the OPPO Watch marks a strategic step into the field of AIoT (Artificial IoT) for the company. Thanks to Thales' eSIM solutions that bring smartphone-level convenience to smartwatches, users can stay connected in a smarter and more efficient way without restrictions. We are looking forward to working with Thales again, given their leadership in eSIM and the success of our current partnership.'
Liu Bo, President of OPPO China

'The wearable segment is the second largest market for eSIM-compliant consumer electronics after smartphones. ABI Research forecasts that a total of 315 million cellular enabled wearables will have shipped by 2025. Smartwatch makers, in particular, are increasingly on-boarding eSIM connectivity in their flat-design devices to address new smartwatch-only use cases such as kids safety, sports and health monitoring...'David McQueen, Director, Connected Consumer Devices, ABI Research Research

'Thales is honoured to provide a full suite of eSIM solutions for OPPO Watch. AIoT is one of OPPO's key focuses aiming to bring customers seamless experiences to their daily life, including sport and health. Thales is OPPO's key eSIM solutions partner, empowering them with instant connectivity for their consumer devices. We are proud to accompany OPPO on this journey and fully support their ambitions of providing their users with the best innovations available.'

Jérôme Bendell, Vice President of Thales North Asia and CEO of Thales in China

Thales is the world's leader in eSIM connectivity management with more than 200 eSIM management platforms awarded by mobile operators, operator alliances, MVNOs, automotive makers, and OEMs across all continents.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 11:39:03 UTC
