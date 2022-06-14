Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Thales
  News
  Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:40 2022-06-14 am EDT
113.30 EUR   -0.61%
THALES : Kongsberg and Thales sign long-term strategic agreement
PU
THALES : teams complete another #ThreePeaksByRailChallenge
PU
THALES : Partners arquus, thales and ntgs present the new sherpa a2m at eurosatory 2022
PU
Thales : Kongsberg and Thales sign long-term strategic agreement

06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Kongsberg and Thales sign long-term strategic agreement
14 Jun 2022

Share this article

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Thales signed today a long-term strategic agreement, further building upon their business relationship and long history of cooperation, which spans over 30 years.

Under the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding, the companies will work together to develop areas of cooperation within the global naval, land, aerospace, space and cyber market segments, as well as within the European Defence Fund program structure.

Thales and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace have historically collaborated in numerous fields, which include electro-optical sensors, digital C4I solutions, and other initiatives within the space and land vehicle sectors.

"Broadening our cooperation is a natural step for our companies - looking at what we've already achieved together, we will leverage our complementary capabilities, technologies and resources to provide world leading systems and solutions to our global customers and partners." Says Eirik Lie, Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Gruppen, and President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace
"Our strong relationship with Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace exemplifies the importance of building durable and trusted local partnerships to serve our international customers. Today's agreement will enable us to take our collaboration a step further in bringing strategic defense, security and aerospace technologies to the Norwegian and wider European market", says Pascale Sourisse, Senior Executive Vice-President, Thales.

About Thales
Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations - connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing - to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers - businesses, organisations and governments - in the defence, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions. Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

Thales in Norway
Thales is one of the largest industrial centres of expertise for the development of mission critical systems and solutions in Norway. With a history dating back 100 years, Thales in Norway now employs around 300 people across four main sites. Thales is a trusted partner in developing and delivering world leading secure and robust communication systems for extreme challenges for defence and security markets in Norway and internationally. Moreover, in recent years, Thales has established itself as a significant technology supplier for public transportation in Norway.

About Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace
KONGSBERG Defence & Aerospace, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is Norway's premier supplier of defence and aerospace-related systems and solutions. The company's portfolio comprises products and systems for command and control, information, data handling and surveillance, communications solutions, space technology, missiles and remotely controlled systems. KONGSBERG Defence & Aerospace also has extensive capabilities within advanced composite manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul within the aircraft and helicopter market. About Kongsberg KONGSBERG (OSE-ticker: KOG) is an international, leading global technology corporation delivering mission-critical systems and solutions with extreme performance for customers that operate under extremely challenging conditions. We work with nations, businesses and research environments to push the boundaries of technology development in industries such as space, offshore and energy, merchant marine, defence and aerospace, and more. KONGSBERG has about 11,000 employees located in more than 40 countries

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
