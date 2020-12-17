Log in
THALES

Thales : MyDataModels and Thales selected by Nice Côte d'Azur metropolitan council to develop BlueGuard underwater and coastal surveillance system

12/17/2020
The BlueGuard project, developed under a partnership between Thales and the start-up MyDataModels, specialized in data processing and artificial intelligence, was selected on 3 December 2020 after a call for projects for the Nice Côte d'Azur metropolitan council's Blue Innovation Challenge. The Blue Innovation Challenge aims to support local jobs and develop an innovation ecosystem focused on the maritime sector as an area of strategic importance for the region.

As the threat environment evolves, it is crucially important to protect the maritime and underwater space around sensitive coastal infrastructure such as ports, industrial facilities and sites of economic or military importance, and to ensure security for major events. The BlueGuard project involves developing a demonstrator of a smart surveillance system designed to monitor sensitive coastal sites and protect populations and the coastline reliably at all times from new and emerging threats such as unmanned underwater vehicles.

MyDataModels has a unique set of skills in AI-based data analytics and will be providing expertise in automatic data classification. Thales has already worked with the MyDataModels through AI@Centech, a start-up accelerator programme in Montreal, Canada.

With more than 60 years of experience in undersea defence and global recognition for its underwater systems expertise, Thales will provide its technical and operational insights as well sonar transmit and receive arrays and electronic systems.

'The city's support for the BlueGuard project and Thales' investment will enable the launch of a new surveillance product against coastal threats. This project illustrates the co-innovation developed by Thales with more than 160 startups,' Alexis Morel, Vice President,
Underwater Systems, Thales.

'It is rare for a major corporation to work successfully in agile mode with a start-up. BlueGuard is a prime example of a win-win partnership focused on developing disruptive technology and demonstrating its capabilities in real-life conditions around the port of Nice thanks to the Nice Côte d'Azur metropolitan council.' Denis Bastiment, CTO,
MyDataModels

© Thales



About MyDataModels
Founded in March 2018, MyDataModels offers TADA, a predictive analytics platform powered by artificial intelligence. Powerful and easy to use providing fully interpretable models, TADA helps every professional to deeply analyse their data and make more informed decisions. As such, MyDataModels technology is the preferred solution for healthcare, research, industry and embedded systems. MyDataModels is based in France and employs 30 people. Learn more: www.mydatamodels.com

About Thales
Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and 'deep tech' innovations - connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology - to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers - businesses, organisations and states - in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process.
With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a basis including Gemalto over 12 months).

Press contact

MyDataModels
Francine Fichter
+33 (0) 6 75 92 10 12
ff@mydatamodels.com

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:46:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
