  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:14 2023-04-06 am EDT
140.30 EUR   +2.67%
04:10pThales : NAV upgrade by 23.5%
Alphavalue
06:14aThales : KOREASAT 6A to embark a satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) payload built by Thales Alenia Space
PU
04:44aThales : AGM 10 May 2023 - Translation in English of directors' biography (for convenience)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : NAV upgrade by 23.5%

04/06/2023 | 04:10pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about THALES
04:10pThales : NAV upgrade by 23.5%
Alphavalue
06:14aThales : KOREASAT 6A to embark a satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) payload built ..
PU
04:44aThales : AGM 10 May 2023 - Translation in English of directors' biography (for convenience..
PU
04:44aThales : AGM 10 May 2023 - Translation in English of draft resolutions (for convenience)
PU
04:34aThales : AGM 10 May 2023 - Voting form (in French and in English)
PU
04:34aThales : AGM 10 May 2023 - Availability of preparatory documents
PU
04:14aThales : AvioBook, a Thales Group Company reinforces its offer by integrating the Belgian ..
PU
03:14aThales : has received SBTi validation for its 2030 greenhouse gas emission reduction targe..
PU
04/05Thales : and 10 partners launch French cyber threat intelligence platform to support great..
PU
04/04Brazilian Healthcare Technology Company Secures Sensitive Data with Thales
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 376 M 20 068 M 20 068 M
Net income 2023 1 501 M 1 639 M 1 639 M
Net cash 2023 1 856 M 2 027 M 2 027 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 29 482 M 32 196 M 32 196 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 82 696
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 136,65 €
Average target price 149,06 €
Spread / Average Target 9,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES14.54%31 358
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.68%3 874
HENSOLDT AG51.76%3 846
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD3.60%2 242
PLANET LABS PBC-15.86%1 006
OHB SE-1.86%600
