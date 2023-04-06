|
Thales : NAV upgrade by 23.5%
|Analyst Recommendations on THALES
|Sales 2023
18 376 M
20 068 M
20 068 M
|Net income 2023
1 501 M
1 639 M
1 639 M
|Net cash 2023
1 856 M
2 027 M
2 027 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|19,4x
|Yield 2023
|2,34%
|Capitalization
29 482 M
32 196 M
32 196 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,50x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,37x
|Nbr of Employees
|82 696
|Free-Float
|46,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends THALES
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|136,65 €
|Average target price
|149,06 €
|Spread / Average Target
|9,08%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|THALES
|14.54%
|31 358