Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), announces that it has selected the National Satellite Test Facility (NSTF) at the UK's RAL Space research institute in Oxfordshire to carry out the first complete assembly, integration and test campaign for the European Space Agency's (ESA) FLEX (FLuorescence EXplorer) satellite.
This satellite will map the fluorescence of the world's vegetation to better understand the Earth's state of health and plant productivity on a global scale.
Developed by Leonardo, this high-resolution imaging spectrometer will map the fluorescence of plants to quantify their photosynthetic activity.
December 15, 2023 at 06:20 am EST
