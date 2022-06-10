Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
2022-06-10
111.65 EUR   -1.33%
02:09pThales' Naval Group to get compensation from Australia over cancelled submarine deal - BFM Business
RE
04:42aTHALES : Alenia Space at the 2022 Congress of the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing
PU
06/09THALES : takes collaborative combat to a new level with the Combat Digital Platform
PU
Thales' Naval Group to get compensation from Australia over cancelled submarine deal - BFM Business

06/10/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
June 10 (Reuters) - Thales SA:

* THALES' NAVAL GROUP DIVISION TO GET BETWEEN 100-500 MILLION EUROS IN COMPENSATION AFTER EARLIER CANCELLED AUSTRALIA SUBMARINE DEAL, REPORTS BFM BUSINESS

* In September 2021, Australia cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines in a deal with the United States and Britain.

* That decision by Australia caused a diplomatic row at the time between France on one side and Australia, the United States and Britain on the other.

* Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said France and Australia were ready to rebuild their bilateral relationship after Australians voted last week to oust a government that had angered Paris by ditching that submarine procurement contract between the two countries. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 205 M 18 342 M 18 342 M
Net income 2022 1 160 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
Net cash 2022 236 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 24 099 M 25 360 M 25 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 113,15 €
Average target price 133,64 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES51.27%26 094
HENSOLDT AG99.28%2 881
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-12.35%2 298
PLANET LABS PBC-2.28%1 581
OHB SE0.00%673
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-33.66%401