Thales' Naval Group to get compensation from Australia over cancelled submarine deal - BFM Business

June 10 (Reuters) - Thales SA:
* THALES' NAVAL GROUP DIVISION TO GET BETWEEN 100-500
MILLION
EUROS IN COMPENSATION AFTER EARLIER CANCELLED AUSTRALIA
SUBMARINE DEAL, REPORTS BFM BUSINESS
* In September 2021, Australia cancelled a deal with
France's
Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered
submarines in a deal with the United States and Britain.
* That decision by Australia caused a diplomatic row at the
time
between France on one side and Australia, the United States and
Britain on the other.
* Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said
France and Australia were ready to rebuild their bilateral
relationship after Australians voted last week to oust a
government that had angered Paris by ditching that submarine
procurement contract between the two countries.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)