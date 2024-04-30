THALES : Oddo BHF confirms its recommendation on the stock

Oddo BHF maintains its 'neutral' rating on Thales shares, with an unchanged target price of €146.



The analyst points out that Thales has reported a good start to the year, with sales and order intake 1.5% ahead of expectations, with orders up €100 million on initial forecasts.



Against this backdrop, Thales is unsurprisingly reiterating its previous forecasts, with sales expected to come in at between €19.7 billion and €20.1 billion (i.e. organic sales growth of between 4% and 6%). The consensus is positioned at 20,044 ME.



Finally, Thales is targeting an EBIT margin of 11.7% to 12% (consensus 11.9%).

'This good start to the year certainly shows that bottlenecks in the supply chain and recruitment are easing, offering renewed optimism', judges the broker.



