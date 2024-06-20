THALES : Oddo BHF raises its recommendation and target

Oddo BHF has raised its recommendation on Thales shares from 'neutral' to 'outperform', with a price target raised from €146 to €195.



According to the analyst, the stock should benefit from the upward EPS revision momentum, the CMD catalyst (14/11) which could highlight the extent of cyber's undervaluation, and a capital allocation strategy expected to be 'more shareholder-friendly from early 2025'.



Our estimates are now 2% to 8% above consensus in terms of EPS over the next 3 years, and between 9% and 20% in terms of FCF. We are convinced that the publication of a solid H1 2024 and the subsequent organization of a CMD will provide sufficient arguments for an upward revision of consensus estimates", adds the broker.



While Oddo BHF acknowledges that the French legislative elections could bring short-term volatility, the analyst does not foresee any scenario capable of altering its estimate trajectory.





