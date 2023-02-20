Thales : One in four people worldwide enjoy secure and smart connectivity thanks to Thales solutions

A new Trust model for securing 5G network from the edge to the core . Thales 5G solutions - implemented with security by design - deliver end-to-end data security and authentication to help organisations protect data and the identities of devices connected to 5G networks. Whether data is in motion, in use or at rest, Thales protects data across networks between users and IoT devices, to the edge, and, finally, in the core network and data stores.

5G Non-Terrestrial Networks. The Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) is a global standard for satellite systems that has been newly defined to support any orbit, any frequency band and any device. It opens the door for the seamless integration of satellite network components in 5G systems and beyond, delivering the promise of a ubiquitous mobile system providing inclusive 5G connectivity from space.Thales, with Thales Alenia Space is leading this 5G NTN journey that would materialize in the upcoming years through new disruptive services and use cases.