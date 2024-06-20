Investor meeting
J u n e 2 0 2 4
Table of contents
01
02
03
Introduction to Thales
Key priorities
Outlook
05
06
Sustainability: safer,
2023 Full-Year results
greener, more inclusive
04
Acquisitions
2
Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses
Sales by segment
EBIT margin
R&D total spend
29%
11.0%
11.6%
Aerospace
9.0%
10.2%
Civil
8.1%
53%
~70%
~€4bn(a)
~30%
aeronautics:
€18.4bn(a)
~10%
Defence &
Customer-
Self-funded
18%
security
funded R&D
~20% of sales
R&D
Digital identity &
security
2014-18
2020 2021 2022
2023
average
Flight
Civil
Defense sensors
Air Traffic
Data
avionics
satellites
& mission systems
Management
protection
#3
#2
#1
#1
#1
worldwide
worldwide
in Europe
worldwide
worldwide
(a) 2023. Excluding transport, treated as discontinued operations (IFRS5)
Smart cards
(EMV, SIM, eSIM)
#1
worldwide
3
Portfolio focused on 3 leading and highly synergistic businesses
Critical decision chains
Sensing and data gathering
Data transmission and storage
Data processing and decision making
Aerospace
Defence & Security
Digital identity & Security
Observation satellites
Military communications
Flight management
systems
Advanced sensors
Digital security
Airspace surveillance
4
Thales builds on 4 key strengths
Cutting edge R&D
~€4bn, ~20% of sales ~70% customer-funded ~33,000 engineers
Top 100 global innovator for the 11th year
Portfolio of more than 20,500 patents
Connectivity
Big data
Mobility
analytics
Artificial
Cyber-
AI
intelligence
security
Deep domain knowledge
Large digital asset base
Top 3 globally or
Thales portfolio:
#1 in Europe across
digital "by nature"
businesses
Significant organic and
Leverage across
inorganic initiatives,
end markets with many
targeting
technological similarities
4 key digital technologies
Large integrated network
of digital native talents
Global presence
Presence in 60+ countries and sales in 100+ countries
Proven ability to address complex markets and partnerships
Capitalizing on 40+ year presence
5
Table of contents
01
02
03
Introduction to Thales
Key priorities
Outlook
05
06
Sustainability: safer,
2023 Full-Year results
greener, more inclusive
04
Acquisitions
6
Key 2024 priorities
- Continued ramp up to capture market growth
- Sustained excellence in R&D, a key differentiator
- Recognition of our sustainability performance
- Demonstrated optimized capital allocation strategy
7
1 Confirmed ramp up of recruitment capabilities
Pursuing dynamic recruitment in 2023
- Ramping-upengineering centers in Romania and India
- Continued increase in production outputs
- Turnover back to pre-Covid levels
Reinforcing learning & development capabilities
- Strengthened onboarding processes to support new engineers' integration and job readiness
- Acceleration of upskilling through internal academies
8,500 recruitments expected in 2024
- Emphasizing high expertise roles
- Continued investments to boost brand awareness
- Internal mobility linked to space telco repositioning
Global recruitment volumes
Number of employees
11,500
10,900
9,400
8,700
Prior to
8,500
Gemalto
acquisition
6,000
5,800
2015-18
2019(b) 2020 2021 2022(a) 2023(a) 2024
average
- 2022 and 2023 data excluding Transport
- 2019 data with Gemalto over 12 months
Close to 11,000 recruitments in 2023, of which:
- 40%+ in engineering and 21% in industry
- 30% of women
8
1 Ramp-up in capex and supply chain management to address strong demand
Continued increase in capex
- Ramping-upproduction output to meet growth
- Several sites extension and footprint optimization
Supply chain disruption mitigated
- Improvement in electronic components
- Continued action plan mitigation to fix recurring tensions on hardware (PCB and mechanical parts)
- Anticipation: alternative sourcing geographies, safety stocks
- Diversification: double sourcing, longer term visibility to our suppliers
- Optimization: internal lead times
Capex ramp-up plan
€m
~720
622
IS/IT and other
496
525
380
446
371
Engineering
and production
Facilities
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Capex
-2
6
-112
-48
55
171
~260
minus D&A
NB: 2020-2024: continued operations (excluding Transport)
9
2 Sustained excellence in R&D, a key differentiator
Sustaining excellence in R&D
- Among Clarivate's "top 100 global innovators" 2024, for the 11th year
- Portfolio of more than 20,500 patents
Leveraging multiple funding sources
- €73m collaborative R&D grants through European Defence Fund
- Continued growth of customer funded R&D
Accelerating R&D investment areas
- Quantum sensing
- Edge computing
- Open source hardware
- Future paradigms of communications: 5G and 6G
- Artificial intelligence
Self-funded R&D
€m and % of sales
1,108
797
~6.5%
6.0%
5.0%
2017
2023
Medium-
term target
NB: 2020-2023 and medium-term: continued operations (excluding Transport)
10
