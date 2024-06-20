Investor meeting

J u n e 2 0 2 4

Table of contents

01

02

03

Introduction to Thales

Key priorities

Outlook

05

06

Sustainability: safer,

2023 Full-Year results

greener, more inclusive

04

Acquisitions

2

Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses

Sales by segment

EBIT margin

R&D total spend

29%

11.0%

11.6%

Aerospace

9.0%

10.2%

Civil

8.1%

53%

~70%

~€4bn(a)

~30%

aeronautics:

€18.4bn(a)

~10%

Defence &

Customer-

Self-funded

18%

security

funded R&D

~20% of sales

R&D

Digital identity &

security

2014-18

2020 2021 2022

2023

average

Flight

Civil

Defense sensors

Air Traffic

Data

avionics

satellites

& mission systems

Management

protection

#3

#2

#1

#1

#1

worldwide

worldwide

in Europe

worldwide

worldwide

(a) 2023. Excluding transport, treated as discontinued operations (IFRS5)

Smart cards

(EMV, SIM, eSIM)

#1

worldwide

3

Portfolio focused on 3 leading and highly synergistic businesses

Critical decision chains

Sensing and data gathering

Data transmission and storage

Data processing and decision making

Aerospace

Defence & Security

Digital identity & Security

Observation satellites

Military communications

Flight management

systems

Advanced sensors

Digital security

Airspace surveillance

4

Thales builds on 4 key strengths

Cutting edge R&D

~€4bn, ~20% of sales ~70% customer-funded ~33,000 engineers

Top 100 global innovator for the 11th year

Portfolio of more than 20,500 patents

Connectivity

Big data

Mobility

analytics

Artificial

Cyber-

AI

intelligence

security

Deep domain knowledge

Large digital asset base

Top 3 globally or

Thales portfolio:

#1 in Europe across

digital "by nature"

businesses

Significant organic and

Leverage across

inorganic initiatives,

end markets with many

targeting

technological similarities

4 key digital technologies

Large integrated network

of digital native talents

Global presence

Presence in 60+ countries and sales in 100+ countries

Proven ability to address complex markets and partnerships

Capitalizing on 40+ year presence

5

Key 2024 priorities

  1. Continued ramp up to capture market growth
  2. Sustained excellence in R&D, a key differentiator
  3. Recognition of our sustainability performance
  4. Demonstrated optimized capital allocation strategy

7

1 Confirmed ramp up of recruitment capabilities

Pursuing dynamic recruitment in 2023

  • Ramping-upengineering centers in Romania and India
  • Continued increase in production outputs
  • Turnover back to pre-Covid levels

Reinforcing learning & development capabilities

  • Strengthened onboarding processes to support new engineers' integration and job readiness
  • Acceleration of upskilling through internal academies

8,500 recruitments expected in 2024

  • Emphasizing high expertise roles
  • Continued investments to boost brand awareness
  • Internal mobility linked to space telco repositioning

Global recruitment volumes

Number of employees

11,500

10,900

9,400

8,700

Prior to

8,500

Gemalto

acquisition

6,000

5,800

2015-18

2019(b) 2020 2021 2022(a) 2023(a) 2024

average

  1. 2022 and 2023 data excluding Transport
  2. 2019 data with Gemalto over 12 months

Close to 11,000 recruitments in 2023, of which:

  • 40%+ in engineering and 21% in industry
  • 30% of women

8

1 Ramp-up in capex and supply chain management to address strong demand

Continued increase in capex

  • Ramping-upproduction output to meet growth
  • Several sites extension and footprint optimization

Supply chain disruption mitigated

  • Improvement in electronic components
  • Continued action plan mitigation to fix recurring tensions on hardware (PCB and mechanical parts)
    • Anticipation: alternative sourcing geographies, safety stocks
    • Diversification: double sourcing, longer term visibility to our suppliers
    • Optimization: internal lead times

Capex ramp-up plan

€m

~720

622

IS/IT and other

496

525

380

446

371

Engineering

and production

Facilities

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Capex

-2

6

-112

-48

55

171

~260

minus D&A

NB: 2020-2024: continued operations (excluding Transport)

9

2 Sustained excellence in R&D, a key differentiator

Sustaining excellence in R&D

  • Among Clarivate's "top 100 global innovators" 2024, for the 11th year
  • Portfolio of more than 20,500 patents

Leveraging multiple funding sources

  • €73m collaborative R&D grants through European Defence Fund
  • Continued growth of customer funded R&D

Accelerating R&D investment areas

  • Quantum sensing
  • Edge computing
  • Open source hardware
  • Future paradigms of communications: 5G and 6G
  • Artificial intelligence

Self-funded R&D

€m and % of sales

1,108

797

~6.5%

6.0%

5.0%

2017

2023

Medium-

term target

NB: 2020-2023 and medium-term: continued operations (excluding Transport)

10

