Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses
Sales by segment
EBIT margin
R&D total spend
29%
11.0%
11.6%
Aerospace
10.2%
9.0%
Civil
8.1%
53%
~70%
~€3.7bn(a)
~10%
~30%
aeronautics:
€18.4bn(a)
Defense &
Customer-
~20% of sales
Self-funded
security
funded R&D
R&D
18%
2020 2021 2022
2023
Digital identity &
2014-18
security
average
Flight
Civil
Defense sensors
Air Traffic
Data
Smart cards
avionics
satellites
& mission systems
Management
protection
(EMV, SIM, eSIM)
#3
#2
#1
#1
#1
#1
worldwide
worldwide
in Europe
worldwide
worldwide
worldwide
(a) 2023. Excluding transport, treated as discontinued operations (IFRS5)
Portfolio focused on 3 leading and highly synergistic businesses
Critical decision chain
Sensing and
Data transmission
Data processing and
data gathering
and storage
decision making
Aerospace
Observation satellites
Military communications
Flight management systems
Defense &
Security
Digital identity
& Security
Digital security
Airspace surveillance
Advanced sensors
Thales builds on 4 key strengths
Cutting
edge R&D
~€3.7bn+, ~20% of
sales
~70% customer- funded
~32,000 engineers
Top 100 global innovator for the 11th year
Portfolio of more than 20,500 patents
Connectivity
Big data
Mobility
analytics
Cyber-
Artificial
security
intelligence
Deep domain
Large digital
Global
knowledge
asset base
presence
Top 3 globally or
Thales portfolio:
Presence in 60+
#1 in Europe across
digital "by nature"
countries and sales
businesses
Significant organic
in 100+ countries
Leverage across
and inorganic
Proven ability to
end markets with
initiatives, targeting
address complex
many technological
4 key digital
markets and
similarities
technologies
partnerships
Large integrated
Capitalizing on 40+
network of digital
year presence
native talents
Introduction to Thales Key priorities
Outlook
Acquisitions
Sustainability: safer, greener, more inclusive
2023 Full-Year results
Key 2024 priorities
- Continued ramp up to capture market growth
- Sustained excellence in R&D, a key differentiator
- Recognition of our sustainability performance
- Demonstrated optimized capital allocation strategy
1 Confirmed ramp up of recruitment capabilities
Pursuing dynamic recruitment in 2023
Ramping-up engineering centers in Romania and India Continued increase in production outputs
Turnover back to pre-Covid levels
Reinforcing learning & development capabilities
Strengthened onboarding processes to support new engineers' integration and job readiness
Acceleration of upskilling through internal academies
8,500 recruitments expected in 2024
Emphasizing high expertise roles
Continued investments to boost brand awareness
Internal mobility linked to space telco repositioning
Global recruitment volumes
Number of
11 500
employees
10 900
Prior to
9 400
8 700
Gemalto
8 500
acquisition
5 800
6 000
2015-18
2019(b) 2020 2021 2022(a) 2023(a) 2024
average
Close to 11,000 recruitments in 2023, of which:
40%+ in engineering and 21% in industry
30% of women
- 2022 and 2023 data excluding Transport
- 2019 data with Gemalto over 12 months
Ramp-up in capex and supply chain management to address
1 strong demand
Continued increase in capex
Ramping-up production output to meet growth Several sites extension and footprint optimization
Capex ramp-up plan
~720
Supply chain disruption mitigated
Improvement in electronic components
Continued action plan mitigation to fix recurring tensions on hardware (PCB and mechanical parts)
€m
622
496
525
446
380
371
IS/IT and other
Engineering and production
- Anticipation: alternative sourcing geographies, safety stocks
- Diversification: double sourcing, longer term visibility to our suppliers
- Optimization: internal lead times
Facilities
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Capex
-2
6
-112
-48
55
171
~260
minus D&A
NB: 2020-2024: continued operations (excluding Transport)
2 Sustained excellence in R&D, a key differentiator
Sustaining excellence in R&D
Among Clarivate's "top 100 global innovators" 2024, for the 11th year
Portfolio of more than 20,500 patents
Leveraging multiple funding sources
€73m collaborative R&D grants through European Defence Fund
Continued growth of customer funded R&D
Accelerating R&D investment areas
Quantum sensing Edge computing Open source hardware
Future paradigms of communications: 5G and 6G
Artificial intelligence
Self-funded R&D
€m and % of sales
1 108
797
~6.5%
6.0%
5.0%
2017
2023
Medium-
term target
NB: 2020-2023 and medium-term: continued operations (excluding Transport)
