Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses

Sales by segment

EBIT margin

R&D total spend

29%

11.0%

11.6%

Aerospace

10.2%

9.0%

Civil

8.1%

53%

~70%

~€3.7bn(a)

~10%

~30%

aeronautics:

€18.4bn(a)

Defense &

Customer-

~20% of sales

Self-funded

security

funded R&D

R&D

18%

2020 2021 2022

2023

Digital identity &

2014-18

security

average

Flight

Civil

Defense sensors

Air Traffic

Data

Smart cards

avionics

satellites

& mission systems

Management

protection

(EMV, SIM, eSIM)

#3

#2

#1

#1

#1

#1

worldwide

worldwide

in Europe

worldwide

worldwide

worldwide

(a) 2023. Excluding transport, treated as discontinued operations (IFRS5)

Portfolio focused on 3 leading and highly synergistic businesses

Critical decision chain

Sensing and

Data transmission

Data processing and

data gathering

and storage

decision making

Aerospace

Observation satellites

Military communications

Flight management systems

Defense &

Security

Digital identity

& Security

Digital security

Airspace surveillance

Advanced sensors

Thales builds on 4 key strengths

Cutting

edge R&D

~€3.7bn+, ~20% of

sales

~70% customer- funded

~32,000 engineers

Top 100 global innovator for the 11th year

Portfolio of more than 20,500 patents

Connectivity

Big data

Mobility

analytics

Cyber-

Artificial

security

intelligence

Deep domain

Large digital

Global

knowledge

asset base

presence

Top 3 globally or

Thales portfolio:

Presence in 60+

#1 in Europe across

digital "by nature"

countries and sales

businesses

Significant organic

in 100+ countries

Leverage across

and inorganic

Proven ability to

end markets with

initiatives, targeting

address complex

many technological

4 key digital

markets and

similarities

technologies

partnerships

Large integrated

Capitalizing on 40+

network of digital

year presence

native talents

Key 2024 priorities

  1. Continued ramp up to capture market growth
  2. Sustained excellence in R&D, a key differentiator
  3. Recognition of our sustainability performance
  4. Demonstrated optimized capital allocation strategy

1 Confirmed ramp up of recruitment capabilities

Pursuing dynamic recruitment in 2023

Ramping-up engineering centers in Romania and India Continued increase in production outputs

Turnover back to pre-Covid levels

Reinforcing learning & development capabilities

Strengthened onboarding processes to support new engineers' integration and job readiness

Acceleration of upskilling through internal academies

8,500 recruitments expected in 2024

Emphasizing high expertise roles

Continued investments to boost brand awareness

Internal mobility linked to space telco repositioning

Global recruitment volumes

Number of

11 500

employees

10 900

Prior to

9 400

8 700

Gemalto

8 500

acquisition

5 800

6 000

2015-18

2019(b) 2020 2021 2022(a) 2023(a) 2024

average

Close to 11,000 recruitments in 2023, of which:

40%+ in engineering and 21% in industry

30% of women

  1. 2022 and 2023 data excluding Transport
  2. 2019 data with Gemalto over 12 months

Ramp-up in capex and supply chain management to address

1 strong demand

Continued increase in capex

Ramping-up production output to meet growth Several sites extension and footprint optimization

Capex ramp-up plan

~720

Supply chain disruption mitigated

Improvement in electronic components

Continued action plan mitigation to fix recurring tensions on hardware (PCB and mechanical parts)

€m

622

496

525

446

380

371

IS/IT and other

Engineering and production

  • Anticipation: alternative sourcing geographies, safety stocks
  • Diversification: double sourcing, longer term visibility to our suppliers
  • Optimization: internal lead times

Facilities

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Capex

-2

6

-112

-48

55

171

~260

minus D&A

NB: 2020-2024: continued operations (excluding Transport)

2 Sustained excellence in R&D, a key differentiator

Sustaining excellence in R&D

Among Clarivate's "top 100 global innovators" 2024, for the 11th year

Portfolio of more than 20,500 patents

Leveraging multiple funding sources

€73m collaborative R&D grants through European Defence Fund

Continued growth of customer funded R&D

Accelerating R&D investment areas

Quantum sensing Edge computing Open source hardware

Future paradigms of communications: 5G and 6G

Artificial intelligence

Self-funded R&D

€m and % of sales

1 108

797

~6.5%

6.0%

5.0%

2017

2023

Medium-

term target

NB: 2020-2023 and medium-term: continued operations (excluding Transport)

Attachments

