  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:12 2022-09-07 am EDT
122.45 EUR   -0.45%
04:40aTHALES : Présentation investisseurs - septembre 2022 (en anglais uniquement)
PU
09/06THALES : SWOT satellite all set to depart for United States
PU
09/06France to pick new EDF boss in 'coming days'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : Présentation investisseurs - septembre 2022 (en anglais uniquement)

09/07/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Investor meeting

September 2022

www.thalesgroup.com

Introduction to Thales Key priorities

Outlook

Sustainability: safer, greener, more inclusive

H1 2022 results

www.thalesgroup.com

Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses

Sales by segment

EBIT margin

R&D total spend

28%

10.8 to

12%

11.1%

Aerospace

10.2%

Civil

8.1%

54%

~70%

€3.5bn(a)

~7%

~30%

aeronautics:

€16.2bn(a)

Defense &

Customer-

~20% of sales

Self-funded

security

funded R&D

R&D

19%

2020 2021 2022

Digital identity &

Medium-

security

term

Flight

Civil

Defense sensors

Air Traffic

Data

Smart cards

avionics

satellites

& mission systems

Management

protection

(EMV, SIM, eSIM)

#3

#2

#1

#1

#1

#1

worldwide

worldwide

in Europe

worldwide

worldwide

worldwide

(a) 2021. Excluding transport, treated as discontinued operations (IFRS5)

Investor meeting - 3

Thales builds on 4 key strengths

Cutting

edge R&D

€3.5bn+, ~20% of

sales

~70% customer- funded

34,000 engineers

Top 100 global innovator for 7th consecutive year

Connectivity

Big data

Mobility

analytics

Cyber-

Artificial

security

intelligence

Deep domain

Large digital

Global

knowledge

asset base

presence

Top 3 globally or

Thales portfolio:

Presence in 50+

#1 in Europe across

digital "by nature"

countries and sales

businesses

Significant organic

in 100+ countries

Leverage across

and inorganic

Proven ability to

end markets with

initiatives, targeting

address complex

many technological

4 key digital

markets and

similarities

technologies

partnerships

Large integrated

Capitalizing on 40+

network of digital

year presence

native talents

Investor meeting - 4

CHIME: satellite to support sustainable agricultural and biodiversity management (Copernicus, ESA)

Introduction to Thales

Key priorities

Outlook

Sustainability: safer, greener, more inclusive

H1 2022 results

www.thalesgroup.com

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 08:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
Financials
Sales 2022 17 393 M 17 230 M 17 230 M
Net income 2022 1 211 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net cash 2022 476 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 26 043 M 25 798 M 25 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 123,00 €
Average target price 138,60 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES64.44%25 798
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD1.38%2 480
HENSOLDT AG69.33%2 193
PLANET LABS PBC-15.61%1 346
OHB SE-7.50%577
TERRAN ORBITAL CORPORATION-57.84%575