Thales : Présentation investisseurs - septembre 2022 (en anglais uniquement)
Investor meeting
September 2022
Introduction to Thales Key priorities
Outlook
Sustainability: safer, greener, more inclusive
H1 2022 results
Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses
Sales by segment
EBIT margin
R&D total spend
28%
10.8 to
12%
11.1%
Aerospace
10.2%
Civil
8.1%
54%
~70%
€3.5bn(a)
~7%
~30%
aeronautics:
€16.2bn(a)
Defense &
Customer-
~20% of sales
Self-funded
security
funded R&D
R&D
19%
2020 2021 2022
Digital identity &
Medium-
security
term
Flight
Civil
Defense sensors
Air Traffic
Data
Smart cards
avionics
satellites
& mission systems
Management
protection
(EMV, SIM, eSIM)
#3
#2
#1
#1
#1
#1
worldwide
worldwide
in Europe
worldwide
worldwide
worldwide
(a) 2021. Excluding transport, treated as discontinued operations (IFRS5)
Thales builds on 4 key strengths
Cutting
edge R&D
€3.5bn+, ~20% of
sales
~70% customer- funded
34,000 engineers
Top 100 global innovator for 7th consecutive year
Connectivity
Big data
Mobility
analytics
Cyber-
Artificial
security
intelligence
Deep domain
Large digital
Global
knowledge
asset base
presence
Top 3 globally or
Thales portfolio:
Presence in 50+
#1 in Europe across
digital "by nature"
countries and sales
businesses
Significant organic
in 100+ countries
Leverage across
and inorganic
Proven ability to
end markets with
initiatives, targeting
address complex
many technological
4 key digital
markets and
similarities
technologies
partnerships
Large integrated
Capitalizing on 40+
network of digital
year presence
native talents
CHIME: satellite to support sustainable agricultural and biodiversity management (Copernicus, ESA)
|Analyst Recommendations on THALES
|Sales 2022
17 393 M
17 230 M
17 230 M
|Net income 2022
1 211 M
1 200 M
1 200 M
|Net cash 2022
476 M
471 M
471 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|23,9x
|Yield 2022
|2,31%
|Capitalization
26 043 M
25 798 M
25 798 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,47x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,28x
|Nbr of Employees
|78 565
|Free-Float
|45,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends THALES
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|123,00 €
|Average target price
|138,60 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,7%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|THALES
|64.44%
|25 798