9m 2023 order intake and sales

31th October 2023

Q3 2023 highlights

Ongoing active portfolio management

Imperva acquisition

Aeronautical electrical systems disposal completed

Tesserent acquisition completed

Transport disposal to close in H1 2024

Integration into the CAC SBT 1.5° Index(a)

Demonstrating the recognition of our ESG strategy

Following SBTi validation of CO2 emission reduction targets in March 2023

French Defense Budget Evolution(b)

€bn

+5%

+6%

+7%

CAGR

68.9

CAGR

CAGR

56.0

35.8

43.9

2019

2023

2027

2030

2024-30 French Military Programming Law

Acceleration in French defense budget growth

Approved by Parliament in July 2023

  1. Comprising companies within the SBF 120 Index that have emission reduction targets approved to be in line with the 1.5° goal of the Paris Agreement
  2. Source: Loi de programmation militaire - LPM

9m 2023 order intake and sales - 2

9m 2023 key figures

€m

9m 2023

9m 2022

change

Q3 2023

Q3 2022

change

total

organic

total

organic

Order intake

12,370

15,449

-20%

-18%

3,807

4,240

-10%

-6%

Sales

12,854

12,298

+4.5%

+7.5%

4,138

4,042

+2.4%

+7.2%

Order intake in line with FY guidance

Sales growth momentum pursued in Q3

9m 2023 order intake and sales - 3

9m 2023 order intake

Ongoing strong commercial activity despite FY 2022 high comps (Rafale UAE) and Q3/Q4 phasing:

  • Q3 organic growth: -6%
  • 9m organic growth: -18%

3 large(a) orders booked in Q3 2023, for a total of 12 in 9m 2023

  • 1 in Space: new tranche Galiléo 2nd Gen
  • 2 MLUs in Defense: Horizon frigates (Fr/It) and a radar system (export)

Small orders(b) up organically by 8%, driven by strong avionics demand

  1. With a unit value over €100m
  2. With a unit value of less than €10m

9m 2023 order intake and sales - 4

Order intake by contract unit value

Organic

growth

€m

-18%

Unit value

> €100m

€10m <

Unit value

< €100m

Unit

value <

€10m

9m 2023 sales growth

Significant negative currency impact

Q3: -€103m,-2.6% of sales

€m

9m: -€183m,-1.5% of sales

Solid 9m organic sales growth: +7.5%

  • Aerospace at double-digit, driven by Avionics
  • D&S and DIS both at mid-single digit+

Robust performance in mature markets (organic):

  • France: +9%
  • Rest of Europe(a): +12%
  1. Including UK

9m 2023 order intake and sales - 5

9m sales growth drivers

Reported growth: +4.5%

+893

-337

Currency &

Organic

scope

growth

Currency: -183

+7.5%

Scope: -154

Aerospace: 9m 2023 key figures

9m 9m

€m

2023

2022

Change

total organic

Order intake

3,392

3,646

-7%

-7%

Sales

3,628

3,270

+10.9%

+10.9%

Order intake slightly down due to 9m 2022 high comps

  • Ongoing momentum in civil Avionics orders: civil aero orders up double-digit despite high comps (1 large IFE order in Q3 2022)
  • Space: orders still below 9m 2022 due to high comps and despite 5 large contracts booked in the Observation, Exploration and Navigation business line

Sales up by 10.9%, driven by ongoing Avionics recovery

  • Both original equipment and civil aftermarket remained organically up double-digit % in Q3
  • Space sales affected by ongoing supply-chain challenges

9m 2023 order intake and sales - 6

Defense & Security: 9m 2023 key figures

9m 9m

€m

2023

2022

Change

total organic

Order intake

6,542

9,177

-29%

-29%

Sales

6,770

6,387

+6.0%

+6.2%

Continued strong order intake momentum vs. high comps in 9m 2022 (Rafale UAE order)

  • 2 large orders in Q3 2023 vs. 1 in Q3 2022

Sales organic growth accelerating over 9m

  • Broad based organic sales growth confirmed
  • Q3 2023 up high-single digit vs. a strong Q3 2022

9m 2023 order intake and sales - 7

Digital Identity & Security (DIS): 9m 2023 key figures

9m 9m

€m

2023

2022

Change

total organic

Sales

2,405

2,584

-6.9%

+6.9%

Order intake structurally aligned with sales

Sales up 6.9% over 9m 2023, after a slightly negative Q3 as anticipated:

  • Ongoing Digital Solutions (Cybersecurity, Biometrics and IoT) momentum at double-digit organic growth
  • Smart cards activity at low-single digit organic growth, with Q3 turning negative as anticipated, mostly due to volume effect on both SIM cards and bank payment cards
  • Q3 2023 slightly negative vs. an exceptionally strong Q3 2022 at +22% organic growth

9m 2023 order intake and sales - 8

2023 financial objectives confirmed

Order intake

Book-to-bill above 1

Sales

+5% to +7% organic growth(a)

corresponding to €17.9 to €18.2 billion

EBIT margin(b)

11.5% to 11.8%(a)

  1. Based on July 2023 scope and foreign exchange rates. Assuming no new major disruptions of the geopolitical and economic context
  2. Non-GAAPmeasure: see definition in appendix

9m 2023 order intake and sales - 9

Appendix

