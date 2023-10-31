9m 2023 order intake and sales
31th October 2023
Q3 2023 highlights
Ongoing active portfolio management
Imperva acquisition
Aeronautical electrical systems disposal completed
Tesserent acquisition completed
Transport disposal to close in H1 2024
Integration into the CAC SBT 1.5° Index(a)
Demonstrating the recognition of our ESG strategy
Following SBTi validation of CO2 emission reduction targets in March 2023
French Defense Budget Evolution(b)
€bn
+5%
+6%
+7%
CAGR
68.9
CAGR
CAGR
56.0
35.8
43.9
2019
2023
2027
2030
2024-30 French Military Programming Law
Acceleration in French defense budget growth
Approved by Parliament in July 2023
- Comprising companies within the SBF 120 Index that have emission reduction targets approved to be in line with the 1.5° goal of the Paris Agreement
- Source: Loi de programmation militaire - LPM
9m 2023 order intake and sales - 2
9m 2023 key figures
€m
9m 2023
9m 2022
change
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
change
total
organic
total
organic
Order intake
12,370
15,449
-20%
-18%
3,807
4,240
-10%
-6%
Sales
12,854
12,298
+4.5%
+7.5%
4,138
4,042
+2.4%
+7.2%
Order intake in line with FY guidance
Sales growth momentum pursued in Q3
9m 2023 order intake and sales - 3
9m 2023 order intake
Ongoing strong commercial activity despite FY 2022 high comps (Rafale UAE) and Q3/Q4 phasing:
- Q3 organic growth: -6%
- 9m organic growth: -18%
3 large(a) orders booked in Q3 2023, for a total of 12 in 9m 2023
- 1 in Space: new tranche Galiléo 2nd Gen
- 2 MLUs in Defense: Horizon frigates (Fr/It) and a radar system (export)
Small orders(b) up organically by 8%, driven by strong avionics demand
- With a unit value over €100m
- With a unit value of less than €10m
9m 2023 order intake and sales - 4
Order intake by contract unit value
Organic
growth
€m
-18%
Unit value
> €100m
€10m <
Unit value
< €100m
Unit
value <
€10m
9m 2023 sales growth
Significant negative currency impact
•
Q3: -€103m,-2.6% of sales
€m
•
9m: -€183m,-1.5% of sales
Solid 9m organic sales growth: +7.5%
- Aerospace at double-digit, driven by Avionics
- D&S and DIS both at mid-single digit+
Robust performance in mature markets (organic):
- France: +9%
- Rest of Europe(a): +12%
- Including UK
9m 2023 order intake and sales - 5
9m sales growth drivers
Reported growth: +4.5%
+893
-337
Currency &
Organic
scope
growth
Currency: -183
+7.5%
Scope: -154
Aerospace: 9m 2023 key figures
9m 9m
€m
2023
2022
Change
total organic
Order intake
3,392
3,646
-7%
-7%
Sales
3,628
3,270
+10.9%
+10.9%
Order intake slightly down due to 9m 2022 high comps
- Ongoing momentum in civil Avionics orders: civil aero orders up double-digit despite high comps (1 large IFE order in Q3 2022)
- Space: orders still below 9m 2022 due to high comps and despite 5 large contracts booked in the Observation, Exploration and Navigation business line
Sales up by 10.9%, driven by ongoing Avionics recovery
- Both original equipment and civil aftermarket remained organically up double-digit % in Q3
- Space sales affected by ongoing supply-chain challenges
9m 2023 order intake and sales - 6
Defense & Security: 9m 2023 key figures
9m 9m
€m
2023
2022
Change
total organic
Order intake
6,542
9,177
-29%
-29%
Sales
6,770
6,387
+6.0%
+6.2%
Continued strong order intake momentum vs. high comps in 9m 2022 (Rafale UAE order)
- 2 large orders in Q3 2023 vs. 1 in Q3 2022
Sales organic growth accelerating over 9m
- Broad based organic sales growth confirmed
- Q3 2023 up high-single digit vs. a strong Q3 2022
9m 2023 order intake and sales - 7
Digital Identity & Security (DIS): 9m 2023 key figures
9m 9m
€m
2023
2022
Change
total organic
Sales
2,405
2,584
-6.9%
+6.9%
Order intake structurally aligned with sales
Sales up 6.9% over 9m 2023, after a slightly negative Q3 as anticipated:
- Ongoing Digital Solutions (Cybersecurity, Biometrics and IoT) momentum at double-digit organic growth
- Smart cards activity at low-single digit organic growth, with Q3 turning negative as anticipated, mostly due to volume effect on both SIM cards and bank payment cards
- Q3 2023 slightly negative vs. an exceptionally strong Q3 2022 at +22% organic growth
9m 2023 order intake and sales - 8
2023 financial objectives confirmed
Order intake
Book-to-bill above 1
Sales
+5% to +7% organic growth(a)
corresponding to €17.9 to €18.2 billion
EBIT margin(b)
11.5% to 11.8%(a)
- Based on July 2023 scope and foreign exchange rates. Assuming no new major disruptions of the geopolitical and economic context
- Non-GAAPmeasure: see definition in appendix
9m 2023 order intake and sales - 9
Appendix
