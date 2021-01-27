Log in
THALES

(HO)
Thales : Receives Continued Orders for the U.S. Army's Leader Radio Program

01/27/2021
  • Thales receives third Army Leader Radio delivery order for simultaneous 2-channel IMBITR radios.
  • The Thales IMBITR has received extensive Soldier testing to deliver on U.S. Army expectations for a modern, resilient tactical network.
  • Following delivery completion more than 6,000 IMBITR radios will be fielded globally.

Thales has been awarded its third delivery order from the U.S. Army to provide the AN/PRC-148D Improved Multiband Inter/Intra Team Radio (IMBITR®). Under the Army Leader Radio program and in support of Capability Set fielding's into the Integrated Tactical Network (ITN), this latest award brings total IMBITR radio orders to more than 6,000.

In collaboration with the U.S. Army and under previous fielding's, Thales provided the IMBITR to multiple operationally deployed units to generate important Soldier feedback for testing and risk reduction prior to the U.S. Army's formal Operational Test and Evaluation in January 2021. Important capability feedback from Soldier Touch Points - both as a standalone radio as well as a device integrated into the ITN architecture - was highly positive affirming IMBITR's ability to provide cutting-edge tactical communications for mounted or dismounted Soldiers.

Today, the IMBITR offers an extended range of operational waveforms and features such as Beyond-Line-Of-Site SATCOM, Integrated Waveform SATCOM and enhanced frequency hopping modes. The Thales IMBITR Vehicular Amplifier Adapter for mounted vehicular platforms currently exceeds all threshold and objective range requirements with the potential to provide maneuver commanders greater voice and data communications ranges. The AN/PRC-148D, further incorporates additional secret and below security to the wideband side providing Commanders increased flexibility for an ever-changing environment and ensuring a modern, highly resilient tactical network.

IMBITR is the first 2-channel handheld radio providing Soldiers with critical narrowband, tactical communications capabilities along with a second wideband channel providing world-class WREN-TSM™ mobile, ad hoc networking waveform. Together, these capabilities provide assured, simultaneous networked voice, data and video communications for improved situational awareness and real-time decision-making. Currently, 4,800 IMBITR radios are operationally deployed and highly successful, supporting Security Force Assistance Brigade and Infantry Brigade Combat Team/Stryker Brigade Combat Teams.

'Thales is pleased to be a continued key contributor to the Army's Leader Radio Program and fielding's in support of the Integrated Tactical Network. With the new Thales AN/PRC-148D IMBITR radio, Soldiers will experience continued benefits from a decisive tactical advantage that comes with using the most capable radio on the market.' Mike Sheehan, CEO, Thales Defense and Security, Inc.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:45:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17 040 M 20 712 M 20 712 M
Net income 2020 717 M 872 M 872 M
Net Debt 2020 2 975 M 3 616 M 3 616 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 15 602 M 18 976 M 18 964 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 80 237
Free-Float 46,4%
