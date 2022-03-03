Thales : Résultats annuels 2021 - Slideshow (en anglais)

2021 order intake

Record high order intake despite ongoing Covid-19 impacts, driven by a strong Q4

12 large (a) orders booked in Q4 2021

orders booked in Q4 2021 21 large (a) orders booked in 2021

2021 book-to-bill of 1.23 and 1.28 excluding DIS, whose book-to-bill is structurally equal to 1

Strong performance across geographies

Fourth year in a row of record order intake in mature markets

+38% rebound in emerging markets

Small orders(b) up by 4%, growing across the 3 segments and driven by Aerospace at +6%