|
Thales : Résultats annuels 2021 - Slideshow (en anglais)
2021 Full-Year results
3 March 2022
Full-Year 2021 highlights
Results
Strategy
New record order intake
Back to significant sales growth Double-digit EBIT margin
Unprecedented level of free operating cash-flow…
…driving major upgrade to 2019-23 cash conversion target
Announcement of transport disposal
Acceleration of sustainability strategy
2021 Full-Year results - 2
2021 key financial figures
Order intake and book-to-bill(a)
€m+18%
1.091.23
Adjusted net income(b)
Sales(a)
€m+5.3%
Free operating cash-flow(b)
EBIT and EBIT margin(a) (b)
€m and %
+32.1%
8.1%10.2%
Dividend
-
2020 figures have been adjusted to reflect the application of IFRS5 (transport disposal)
-
The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix
-
Proposed to the 11 May 2022 Annual General Meeting
2021 Full-Year results - 3
2021 key non-financial figures
Targets
|
|
35% reduction of
|
-36%(b)
|
|
operational CO2
|
|
Strategy
|
emissions(a)
|
2018
|
by 2023
|
2020 result: -35%(b)
|
for a low-
|
|
|
|
carbon
|
100% of new
|
|
future
|
82%
|
|
developments
|
|
incorporating
|
2018
|
eco-design
|
|
by 2023
|
2020 result: 44%
|
|
Ethics &
|
100% of exposed
|
100%
|
employees trained
|
|
compliance
|
|
on anticorruption
|
2018
|
every 2 years
2020 result: N/A
-
Scope 1+ Scope 2 + Scope 3 business travel, target in absolute terms vs 2018 reference including Gemalto
-
2020 and 2021 boosted by low level of business travel due to Covid-19 crisis
2021 Full-Year results - 4
Targets
|
|
|
75% of
|
49%
|
71%
|
|
|
management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
committees with
|
2018
|
|
Diversity
|
|
at least 3 women
|
|
|
by 2023
|
2020 result: 68%
|
|
&
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
inclusion
|
|
20% of women
|
|
|
|
|
16.5%
|
18.9%
|
|
|
in senior
|
|
|
|
|
management(c)
|
2018
|
|
|
|
by 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 result: 18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30% reduction of
|
0%
|
-34%(e)
|
Health &
|
|
frequency rate of
|
safety
|
|
accidents at work
|
|
|
|
with subsequent
|
2018
|
|
at work
|
|
|
|
lost work time(d)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
by 2023
|
2020 result: -25%(e)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Top 13% of global workforce. Percentage of women in total workforce: 27%
-
Compared to 2018 frequency rate
-
2020 and 2021 boosted by high level of work-from-home due to Covid-19 crisis
2021 order intake
Record high order intake despite ongoing Covid-19 impacts, driven by a strong Q4
-
12 large(a) orders booked in Q4 2021
-
21 large(a) orders booked in 2021
2021 book-to-bill of 1.23 and 1.28 excluding DIS, whose book-to-bill is structurally equal to 1
Strong performance across geographies
-
Fourth year in a row of record order intake in mature markets
-
+38% rebound in emerging markets
Small orders(b) up by 4%, growing across the 3 segments and driven by Aerospace at +6%
-
With a unit value over €100m
-
With a unit value of less than €10m
Order intake by contract unit value
|
€m
|
|
|
|
Reported growth: +18%
|
|
|
|
|
Organic
|
19,909
|
|
growth: +18%
16,824
Unit value
Unit value
< €10m
20202021
2021 Full-Year results - 5
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:29:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on THALES
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
16 695 M
18 519 M
18 519 M
|Net income 2021
|
876 M
971 M
971 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 614 M
1 790 M
1 790 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|24,7x
|Yield 2021
|2,22%
|
|Capitalization
|
21 916 M
24 311 M
24 311 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,41x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,23x
|Nbr of Employees
|78 152
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends THALES
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|16
|Last Close Price
|
102,90 €
|Average target price
|
106,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
3,01%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|THALES
|37.57%
|24 311