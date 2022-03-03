Log in
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
03/22 03:44:01 am
109.35 EUR   +6.27%
03:30aTHALES : Résultats annuels 2021 - Slideshow (en anglais)
01:32aFrench company Thales' annual core profits rise 32%
01:24aThales Predicts Up to 6% Organic Sales Growth in FY22
Thales : Résultats annuels 2021 - Slideshow (en anglais)

03/03/2022
2021 Full-Year results

3 March 2022

www.thalesgroup.com

Full-Year 2021 highlights

Results

Strategy

New record order intake

Back to significant sales growth Double-digit EBIT margin

Unprecedented level of free operating cash-flow…

…driving major upgrade to 2019-23 cash conversion target

Announcement of transport disposal

Acceleration of sustainability strategy

2021 Full-Year results - 2

2021 key financial figures

Order intake and book-to-bill(a)

€m+18%

1.091.23

Adjusted net income(b)

Sales(a)

€m+5.3%

Free operating cash-flow(b)

EBIT and EBIT margin(a) (b)

€m and %

+32.1%

8.1%10.2%

Dividend

€m

+45%

€m2,515

+138%

1,057

+45%

(c)

  1. 2020 figures have been adjusted to reflect the application of IFRS5 (transport disposal)
  2. The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix
  3. Proposed to the 11 May 2022 Annual General Meeting

2021 Full-Year results - 3

2021 key non-financial figures

Targets

35% reduction of

-36%(b)

operational CO2

Strategy

emissions(a)

2018

by 2023

2020 result: -35%(b)

for a low-

carbon

100% of new

future

82%

developments

incorporating

2018

eco-design

by 2023

2020 result: 44%

Ethics &

100% of exposed

100%

employees trained

compliance

on anticorruption

2018

every 2 years

2020 result: N/A

  1. Scope 1+ Scope 2 + Scope 3 business travel, target in absolute terms vs 2018 reference including Gemalto
  2. 2020 and 2021 boosted by low level of business travel due to Covid-19 crisis

2021 Full-Year results - 4

Targets

75% of

49%

71%

management

committees with

2018

Diversity

at least 3 women

by 2023

2020 result: 68%

&

inclusion

20% of women

16.5%

18.9%

in senior

management(c)

2018

by 2023

2020 result: 18%

30% reduction of

0%

-34%(e)

Health &

frequency rate of

safety

accidents at work

with subsequent

2018

at work

lost work time(d)

by 2023

2020 result: -25%(e)

  1. Top 13% of global workforce. Percentage of women in total workforce: 27%
  2. Compared to 2018 frequency rate
  3. 2020 and 2021 boosted by high level of work-from-home due to Covid-19 crisis

2021 order intake

Record high order intake despite ongoing Covid-19 impacts, driven by a strong Q4

  • 12 large(a) orders booked in Q4 2021
  • 21 large(a) orders booked in 2021

2021 book-to-bill of 1.23 and 1.28 excluding DIS, whose book-to-bill is structurally equal to 1

Strong performance across geographies

  • Fourth year in a row of record order intake in mature markets
  • +38% rebound in emerging markets

Small orders(b) up by 4%, growing across the 3 segments and driven by Aerospace at +6%

  1. With a unit value over €100m
  2. With a unit value of less than €10m

Order intake by contract unit value

€m

Reported growth: +18%

Organic

19,909

growth: +18%

16,824

Unit value

    • €100m
      €10m
  • Unit value < €100m

Unit value

< €10m

20202021

2021 Full-Year results - 5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
