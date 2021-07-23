Log in
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES S.A.

(HO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/22 11:35:51 am
88.84 EUR   +0.59%
Thales S A : - Consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021

07/23/2021 | 01:18am EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AT 30 JUNE 2021

1

SUMMARY

Interim consolidated profit and loss account......................................................................................................................

3

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income...........................................................................................

4

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity.......................................................................................................

5

Interim consolidated balance sheet.......................................................................................................................................

7

Interim consolidated statement of cash flows.....................................................................................................................

8

Notes to the consolidated financial statements..................................................................................................................

9

1. Accounting standards Framework .....................................................................................................................................

9

1.1

Basis of preparation for condensed interim consolidated financial statement .................................................

9

1.2

New IFRS standards mandatory after 30 June 2021....................................................................................................

9

2. Segment information...............................................................................................................................................................

10

2.1

Business segments .................................................................................................................................................................

10

2.2

Sales ..........................................................................................................................................................................................

10

2.3

Commercial activity and EBIT by segment....................................................................................................................

11

3. Impact of changes in scope consolidation.....................................................................................................................

12

3.1

Main changes in scope of consolidation.......................................................................................................................

12

3.2

Disposal of assets, changes in scope of consolidation and other..........................................................................

12

4. Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets..................................................................................................

13

4.1

Goodwill....................................................................................................................................................................................

13

4.2

Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets...............................................................................................

14

5. Investments in equity affiliates.............................................................................................................................................

15

5.1

Change in investment in equity affiliates........................................................................................................................

15

5.2

Naval Group: summary financial information ..............................................................................................................

15

6. Financing and financial instruments...................................................................................................................................

16

6.1

Financial income....................................................................................................................................................................

16

6.2

Net cash (net debt)...............................................................................................................................................................

16

6.3

Summary of financial assets and liabilities......................................................................................................................

17

7. Change in net cash (net debt).............................................................................................................................................

17

7.1

Working capital requirements............................................................................................................................................

18

7.2

Reserves for contingencies.................................................................................................................................................

18

8. Provisions for pensions and other long-termemployee benefits...............................................................................

19

8.1

Actuarial assumptions...........................................................................................................................................................

19

8.2

Changes in provision.............................................................................................................................................................

19

9. Income tax.................................................................................................................................................................................

20

10.

Equity and earnings per share...........................................................................................................................................

20

10.1 Shareholders' equity............................................................................................................................................................

20

a) Share capital............................................................................................................................................................................

20

b) Treasury shares.........................................................................................................................................................................

21

c) Parent Company dividend distribution.............................................................................................................................

21

10.2 Earnings per share...............................................................................................................................................................

22

11.

Litigations..................................................................................................................................................................................

22

12.

Related party transactions..................................................................................................................................................

22

13.

Subsequent event..................................................................................................................................................................

22

2

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

(in € millions)

Notes

First half

First half

Full year

2021

2020

2020

Sales

note 2

8,423.2

7,751.2

16,988.9

Cost of sales

(6,389.3)

(6,156.4)

(13,053.7)

Research and development expenses

(503.4)

(491.4)

(1,024.7)

Marketing and selling expenses

(645.0)

(671.8)

(1,306.2)

General and administrative expenses

(309.7)

(309.8)

(613.1)

Restructuring costs

(41.0)

(29.6)

(173.6)

Income from operations

note 2

534.8

92.2

817.6

Disposal of assets, changes in scope of consolidation and other

note 3.2

(6.6)

44.6

42.0

Impairment on non-current fixed assets

note 4

-

-

(135.4)

Income of operating activities before share in net income of

528.2

136.8

724.2

equity affiliates

Share in net income of equity affiliates

note 5

32.7

(12.5)

44.3

Income of operating activities after share in net income of equity

560.9

124.3

768.5

affiliates

Financial interests on gross debt

(29.6)

(33.9)

(67.3)

Financial interests on cash and cash equivalents

(0.5)

4.0

7.6

Interest expense, net

note 6.1

(30.1)

(29.9)

(59.7)

Other financial expenses

note 6.1

(22.4)

(49.1)

(81.5)

Finance costs on pensions and other employee benefits

note 8

(9.2)

(17.9)

(45.1)

Income tax

note 9

(45.5)

19.8

(90.3)

Net income

453.7

47.2

491.9

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the parent company

432.6

65.1

483.4

Non-controlling interests

21.1

(17.9)

8.5

Basic earnings per share (in euros)

note 10.2

2.03

0.31

2.27

Diluted earnings per share (in euros)

note 10.2

2.03

0.31

2.27

Segment information (including EBIT calculation) is detailed in note 2.3.

3

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

First half 2021

First half 2020

Full year 2020

Total attributable to :

Total attributable to :

Total attributable to :

Shareholders

Non-

Total

Shareholders

Non-

Total

Shareholders

Non-

Total

(in € millions)

of the

controlling

of the

controlling

of the

controlling

parent

interests

parent

interests

parent

interests

company

company

company

Net income

432.6

21.1

453.7

65.1

(17.9)

47.2

483.4

8.5

491.9

Translation adjustments

8.4

(0.1)

8.3

(40.9)

0.1

(40.8)

(79.4)

(2.5)

(81.9)

Cash flow hedge

(24.9)

(1.1)

(26.0)

9.3

-

9.3

93.7

0.6

94.3

Equity affiliates

18.0

-

18.0

(5.5)

-

(5.5)

(11.5)

-

(11.5)

Items that may be reclassified to income

1.5

(1.2)

0.3

(37.1)

0.1

(37.0)

2.8

(1.9)

0.9

Actuarial gains (losses) on pensions

405.5

(0.4)

405.1

(588.1)

(2.0)

(590.1)

(641.3)

(5.0)

(646.3)

Financial assets at fair value

6.8

-

6.8

(8.0)

-

(8.0)

(55.8)

(22.5)

(78.3)

Deferred tax

(11.7)

0.1

(11.6)

23.0

-

23.0

54.2

1.3

55.5

Equity affiliates

1.1

-

1.1

4.5

-

4.5

(0.8)

-

(0.8)

Items that will not be reclassified to income

401.7

(0.3)

401.4

(568.6)

(2.0)

(570.6)

(643.7)

(26.2)

(669.9)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

403.2

(1.5)

401.7

(605.7)

(1.9)

(607.6)

(640.9)

(28.1)

(669.0)

net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the period

835.8

19.6

855.4

(540.6)

(19.8)

(560.4)

(157.5)

(19.6)

(177.1)

4

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Total

Number of

Additional

Cash

Cumulative

attributable

Non-

shares

Share

Retained

Treasury

to

Total

(in € millions)

paid-in

flow

translation

controlling

outstanding

capital

earnings

shares

shareholders

equity

capital

hedge

adjustment

interests

(thousands)

of the parent

company

At 1st January 2020

212,757

640.0

4,074.3

1,066.2

(94.1)

(180.7)

(56.5)

5,449.2

232.9

5,682.1

Net income

-

-

-

483.4

-

-

-

483.4

8.5

491.9

Other comprehensive income - Controlled companies

-

-

-

(642.9)

93.7

(79.4)

-

(628.6)

(28.1)

(656.7)

Other comprehensive income - Equity affiliates

-

-

-

(0.8)

11.8

(23.3)

-

(12.3)

--

(12.3)

Total comprehensive income for 2020

-

-

-

(160.3)

105.5

(102.7)

-

(157.5)

(19.6)

(177.1)

Employee share issues

48

0.1

1.2

-

-

-

-

1.3

-

1.3

Parent company dividend distribution

-

-

-

(85.1)

-

-

-

(85.1)

-

(85.1)

Third-party share in dividend distribution of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12.1)

(12.1)

Share-based payments

-

-

-

13.4

-

-

-

13.4

-

13.4

Acquisitions/disposals of treasury shares

63

-

-

(28.0)

-

-

17.9

(10.1)

-

(10.1)

Gemalto PPA adjustments: minority interests

-

-

-

(29.7)

-

-

-

(29.7)

-

(29.7)

Other changes in scope

-

-

-

(20.6)

-

-

-

(20.6)

(2.3)

(22.9)

Other

-

-

-

(46.2)

-

0.2

-

(46.0)

(3.9)

(49.9)

At 31 December 2020

212,868

640.1

4,075.5

709.7

11.4

(283.2)

(38.6)

5,114.9

195.0

5,309.9

Net income

-

-

-

432.6

-

-

-

432.6

21.1

453.7

Other comprehensive income - Controlled companies

-

-

-

400.6

(24.9)

8.4

-

384.1

(1.5)

382.6

Other comprehensive income - Equity affiliates

-

-

-

1.1

9.0

9.0

-

19.1

-

19.1

Total comprehensive income for first half 2021

-

-

-

834.3

(15.9)

17.4

-

835.8

19.6

855.4

Employee share issues

17

0.1

0.4

-

-

-

-

0.5

-

0.5

Parent company dividend distribution

-

-

-

(289.6)

-

-

-

(289.6)

-

(289.6)

Third-party share in dividend distribution of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11.8)

(11.8)

Share-based payments

-

-

-

7.9

-

-

-

7.9

-

7.9

Acquisitions/disposals of treasury shares

72

-

-

2.7

-

-

3.7

6.4

-

6.4

Other

-

-

-

(11.6)

-

0.1

-

(11.5)

(0.2)

(11.7)

At 30 June 2021

212,957

640.2

4,075.9

1,253.4

(4.5)

(265.7)

(34.9)

5,664.4

202.6

5,867.0

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 05:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
