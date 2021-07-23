Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES S.A.

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/22 11:35:51 am
88.84 EUR   +0.59%
01:18aTHALES S A : French company Thales raises 2021 sales goal after solid H1
RE
01:18aTHALES S A : 2021 Half year results
PU
01:18aTHALES S A : reports its H1 2021 results - Press release - 23 July 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales S A : French company Thales raises 2021 sales goal after solid H1

07/23/2021 | 01:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French defence and electronics group Thales is seen at the company's headquarters in Merignac near Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Thales raised its full-year revenue target after posting first-half revenues up by 9.8% on a like-for-like basis, led by commercial space and defence.

Europe's largest defence electronics company, whose systems range from radar to rail, and biometric sensors to satellites, said the increase reflected a broad rebound compared with the worst stages of the pandemic, except for civil aerospace.

New orders rose 37% to 8.244 billion euros ($9.70 billion), led by major satellite contracts in Europe, Canada and Indonesia.

Chief Executive Patrice Caine said the order boost lent confidence, while warning the business climate "continues to be disrupted."

Thales' overall operating income more than doubled to 768 million euros in the first half from 348 million a year earlier, as half-yearly sales reached 8.423 billion euros.

Thales now expects 2021 sales of 17.5-18.0 billion euros, compared with a previous target of 17.1-17.9 billion.

Thales' new sales outlook assumes no major new economic or public-health disruptions and a return to normal in the global semiconductor supply chain, the company said.

In May, it said it had seen no significant impact from a global shortage of chips used by its identity and bank payments businesses, but was adding new suppliers.

Caine declined comment on speculation surrounding the potential sale of the company's rail signalling business.

Reuters reported this month that Thales had shortlisted Japan's Hitachi Rail, Switzerland's Stadler Rail and Spain's CAF for the business, which analysts have valued between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros.

The French aerospace group, partially owned by the French state, is seeking to streamline its operations after investors often questioned the diversity of its portfolio.

($1 = 0.8498 euros)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THALES S.A.
01:18aTHALES S A : French company Thales raises 2021 sales goal after solid H1
RE
01:18aTHALES S A : 2021 Half year results
PU
01:18aTHALES S A : reports its H1 2021 results - Press release - 23 July 2021
PU
01:18aTHALES S A : - H1 2021 - Slideshow
PU
01:18aTHALES S A : - Consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021
PU
07/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AT&T, American Airlines, Biogen, Netflix, ABB...
07/22THALES : to provide new avionics equipment for Dassault Aviation Rafale
PU
07/21THALES : THE FIRST STUDY PHASE OF ESA'S HYDRON PROJECT HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY COM..
AQ
07/21THALES : The first study phase of ESA's HydRON project has been successfully com..
PU
07/20MARKET CHATTER : Rolls-Royce, Babcock Plan Sale of Combined 50% Stake in AirTank..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 742 M 20 885 M 20 885 M
Net income 2021 868 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
Net Debt 2021 1 983 M 2 334 M 2 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 18 897 M 22 266 M 22 244 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 78 152
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart THALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 88,84 €
Average target price 100,75 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES S.A.18.61%21 832
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-13.39%3 445
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD46.72%1 799
HENSOLDT AG-0.65%1 798
OHB SE-1.04%766
U-BLOX HOLDING AG17.76%523