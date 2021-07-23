|
Thales S A : - H1 2021 - Slideshow
H1 2021 results
23rd July 2021
H1 2021 highlights
Record order intake, significantly above
H1 2019 in spite of Covid-19
Major rebound in sales and EBIT following heavy Covid-19 disruptions during Q2 2020
Free operating cash flow significantly ahead of plan
Strong sales performance year-to-date drives guidance upgrade
The world post Covid-19: digital innovations accelerate across portfolio
€m
7,751 +8.7% 8,423
+9.8%(a)
+37%(a)
Adjusted net income(b)
€m
591
+155%
232
Free operating cash-flow(b)
( 471)
3489.1%
4.5%
Net cash (debt) position
€m
(2,549) (2,496)
(4,397) (3,311) (3,928)
|
June
|
Dec
|
June
|
Dec
|
June
|
2019
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
-
Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates
-
The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix
H1 2021 order intake
Continued strong commercial activity
Order intake by contract unit value
Q1 2021 reported growth: +28%
Q2 2021 reported growth: +41%
3 large(a) orders booked in Q2 2021, for a total of 7 in H1 2021
4 in Defense & Security, 3 in Space
Across many geographies: France, Greece, Italy, Canada and Indonesia
Small orders(b) up 5% despite continuous impact on civil aero and biometrics
€m
6,995
1,653
1,546
3,796
|
|
+35%
|
8,244
|
|
|
1,705
|
Unit value
|
6,092
|
|
> €100m
|
560
|
2,281
|
€10m <
|
1,474
|
|
Unit value
|
|
< €100m
|
|
|
Unit value
|
4,059
|
4 258
|
< €10m
|
|
-
With a unit value over €100m
-
With a unit value of less than €10m
H1 2021 sales growth
Solid sales recovery
Moderating negative currency impact: -0.7 point in Q2 vs -1.4 point in Q1 2021 and -1.9 point in Q4 2020
Organic growth of +9.8% despite civil aero and biometrics still impacted by Covid-19
Q2 sales rebounding strongly from Covid-19 crisis trough
Q2 2020 sales drop driven by decline of demand in civil aeronautics and disruption of operations in other businesses
Rebound driven by Europe
France: +14%
Rest of Europe: +22%
H1 sales growth drivers
|
€m
|
Reported growth: +8.7%
|
Organic
growth 8,423
7,751 Currency
-80+752
+9.8%
Q1: +1.9%
Q2: +17.8%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 05:17:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about THALES S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
17 742 M
20 885 M
20 885 M
|Net income 2021
|
868 M
1 022 M
1 022 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 983 M
2 334 M
2 334 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|23,3x
|Yield 2021
|2,53%
|
|Capitalization
|
18 897 M
22 266 M
22 244 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,18x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,08x
|Nbr of Employees
|78 152
|Free-Float
|46,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends THALES S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|
88,84 €
|Average target price
|
100,75 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
13,4%