Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES S.A.

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/22 11:35:51 am
88.84 EUR   +0.59%
01:18aTHALES S A : French company Thales raises 2021 sales goal after solid H1
RE
01:18aTHALES S A : 2021 Half year results
PU
01:18aTHALES S A : reports its H1 2021 results - Press release - 23 July 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales S A : - H1 2021 - Slideshow

07/23/2021 | 01:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 2021 results

23rd July 2021

www.thalesgroup.com

H1 2021 highlights

Record order intake, significantly above

H1 2019 in spite of Covid-19

Major rebound in sales and EBIT following heavy Covid-19 disruptions during Q2 2020

Free operating cash flow significantly ahead of plan

Strong sales performance year-to-date drives guidance upgrade

The world post Covid-19: digital innovations accelerate across portfolio

H1 2021 results - 2

H1 2021 key figures

Order intake

Sales

EBIT and EBIT margin(b)

€m

6,092

+35% 8,244

€m

7,751 +8.7% 8,423

+9.8%(a)

€m and %

768

+121%

+37%(a)

H1 2020

H1 2021

Adjusted net income(b)

€m

591

+155%

232

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

H1 2021

Free operating cash-flow(b)

€m

H1 2020

H1 2021

420

( 471)

3489.1%

4.5%

H1 2020

H1 2021

Net cash (debt) position

€m

(2,549) (2,496)

(4,397) (3,311) (3,928)

June

Dec

June

Dec

June

2019

2019

2020

2020

2021

  1. Organic: at constant scope and exchange rates
  2. The definition of all non-GAAP measures can be found in appendix

H1 2021 results - 3

H1 2021 order intake

Continued strong commercial activity

Order intake by contract unit value

Q1 2021 reported growth: +28%

Q2 2021 reported growth: +41%

3 large(a) orders booked in Q2 2021, for a total of 7 in H1 2021

4 in Defense & Security, 3 in Space

Across many geographies: France, Greece, Italy, Canada and Indonesia

Small orders(b) up 5% despite continuous impact on civil aero and biometrics

€m

6,995

1,653

1,546

3,796

+35%

8,244

1,705

Unit value

6,092

> €100m

560

2,281

€10m <

1,474

Unit value

< €100m

Unit value

4,059

4 258

< €10m

  1. With a unit value over €100m
  2. With a unit value of less than €10m

H1 2019

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2021 results - 4

H1 2021 sales growth

Solid sales recovery

Moderating negative currency impact: -0.7 point in Q2 vs -1.4 point in Q1 2021 and -1.9 point in Q4 2020

Organic growth of +9.8% despite civil aero and biometrics still impacted by Covid-19

Q2 sales rebounding strongly from Covid-19 crisis trough

Q2 2020 sales drop driven by decline of demand in civil aeronautics and disruption of operations in other businesses

Rebound driven by Europe

France: +14%

Rest of Europe: +22%

H1 sales growth drivers

€m

Reported growth: +8.7%

Organic

growth 8,423

7,751 Currency

-80+752

+9.8%

Q1: +1.9%

Q2: +17.8%

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2021 results - 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 05:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THALES S.A.
01:18aTHALES S A : French company Thales raises 2021 sales goal after solid H1
RE
01:18aTHALES S A : 2021 Half year results
PU
01:18aTHALES S A : reports its H1 2021 results - Press release - 23 July 2021
PU
01:18aTHALES S A : - H1 2021 - Slideshow
PU
01:18aTHALES S A : - Consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2021
PU
07/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AT&T, American Airlines, Biogen, Netflix, ABB...
07/22THALES : to provide new avionics equipment for Dassault Aviation Rafale
PU
07/21THALES : THE FIRST STUDY PHASE OF ESA'S HYDRON PROJECT HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY COM..
AQ
07/21THALES : The first study phase of ESA's HydRON project has been successfully com..
PU
07/20MARKET CHATTER : Rolls-Royce, Babcock Plan Sale of Combined 50% Stake in AirTank..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 742 M 20 885 M 20 885 M
Net income 2021 868 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
Net Debt 2021 1 983 M 2 334 M 2 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 18 897 M 22 266 M 22 244 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 78 152
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart THALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Thales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 88,84 €
Average target price 100,75 €
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES S.A.18.61%21 832
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-13.39%3 445
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD46.72%1 799
HENSOLDT AG-0.65%1 798
OHB SE-1.04%766
U-BLOX HOLDING AG17.76%523