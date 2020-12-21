Thales : SEC Transport, First Company Obtaining Urban Rail Certification in China with TSTCBTC®2.0 Signaling System

Log in
• Thales SEC Transport's (TST, Thales' joint venture in China) innovative TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system was granted China's Urban Rail Certification (CURC).
• This achievement demonstrates the great success of Thales' strategy on localizing research and development through the joint venture.
• This is the first Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) product receiving CURC in the Chinese rail industry.
• This industry recognition showcases that the TST signaling solution meets the highest quality standards in the country, ensuring safe passenger journeys.

© TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system being granted the China Urban Rail Certification - Thales SEC Transport



Thales SEC Transport (TST) developed the TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system in China, which is part of Thales' global urban rail signaling portfolio. The system has recently received the China Urban Rail Certification, making it the first ever certified Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) product in China's metro history.

The TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system adopts dual CBTC architecture, integrating interlocking and train control to meet the metro operator's requirements of high availability and reliability. The TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system is in operation on the Shanghai Line 5, reaching 6M train km to successfully pass the expert review of China Association of Metros (CAMET). The technology is also applied on metro networks across the country, providing riders with maximum safety and efficiency.

China Urban Rail Certification is organized and promoted by the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Certification & Accreditation Administration (NCAA). The NCAA sets up certification guidelines, mandating the third-party Certification & Accreditation Company to certify the applicant's products and provides a unified certification mark to the qualified products.

The purpose of the certification is to improve the metro equipment quality and safety, while regulating the metro market and promoting the enterprise's innovation capacity. Thales introduced CBTC into China, and through the TST JV was the first company to deliver the cutting-edge CBTC technology in the country. Through the strong local technology continuity and innovation, TST was able to achieve the certification.

The certification signifies that the TST technology successfully complies with the most stringent standards in the country, providing the highest quality system to operators and the maximum safety to passengers.

'Thales is proud that our innovative TSTCBTC®2.0 signaling system was granted the China Urban Rail Certification to be the first certified CBTC product in China. This demonstrates the market recognition to our innovation capability and the great success of our strategy on localizing R&D through the JV. Looking ahead, we will continue cooperating with our partner to develop more innovative technologies and solutions to support the fast-growing Chinese rail transportation industry.'
Suzanne Tong-Li, Deputy CEO of Thales in China & Chairwoman of Thales SEC Transport

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 11:36:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
