Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/01 11:35:12 am EDT
112.6 EUR   -1.18%
04/02THALES : Space symposium
PU
04/01THALES : Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit
PU
04/01THALES : Omnispace and Thales Alenia Space announce successful launch of first satellite mission
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : SPACE SYMPOSIUM

04/02/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SPACE SYMPOSIUM
04 Apr 2022
United States

Share this article

The annual Space Symposium will take place in Colorado Springs, CO on April 4-7, 2022. The event will bring together space leaders from around the world to discuss the most pressing topics and latest technologies that are shaping the future of space.

Connect with Thales to learn about our latest innovations across the space industry.

Massimo Comparini, Deputy CEO, Sr. EVP Observation, Exploration and Navigation of Thales Alenia Space, and CEO of Thales Alenia Space in Italy, will have a 1:1 interview on Wednesday, April 6 from 10:20am - 10:35am at the International Center.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 00:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
04/02THALES : Space symposium
PU
04/01THALES : Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit
PU
04/01THALES : Omnispace and Thales Alenia Space announce successful launch of first satellite m..
PU
04/01THALES : supports young talents in drone flight competition
PU
03/31THALES : What it takes to develop an Australian sovereign guided weapons manufacturing cap..
PU
03/31XTRAIM WS : from virtual prototype to final design
PU
03/31THALES & UTM : Trusted Airspace Management Systems Built for Local Communities
PU
03/30PAL Aerospace and Thales Sign Strategic Agreement to Co-Develop Next-Generation Mission..
CI
03/30THALES : Devoxx 2022
PU
03/30THALES : to provide Dubai International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, with To..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 695 M 18 427 M 18 427 M
Net income 2021 876 M 966 M 966 M
Net Debt 2021 1 614 M 1 781 M 1 781 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 23 975 M 26 462 M 26 462 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 81 098
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 112,60 €
Average target price 122,73 €
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES50.53%26 462
HENSOLDT AG101.28%2 921
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-23.15%2 104
OHB SE-1.11%682
GOMSPACE GROUP AB (PUBL)9.09%62
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)-23.61%48