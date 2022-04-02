Thales : SPACE SYMPOSIUM

SPACE SYMPOSIUM 04 Apr 2022 United States Share this article Facebook

The annual Space Symposium will take place in Colorado Springs, CO on April 4-7, 2022. The event will bring together space leaders from around the world to discuss the most pressing topics and latest technologies that are shaping the future of space.

Connect with Thales to learn about our latest innovations across the space industry.

Massimo Comparini, Deputy CEO, Sr. EVP Observation, Exploration and Navigation of Thales Alenia Space, and CEO of Thales Alenia Space in Italy, will have a 1:1 interview on Wednesday, April 6 from 10:20am - 10:35am at the International Center.