Thales : Saudi Aerospace Engineering Industries and Thales sign Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for aircraft maintenance and repair

11/14/2021 | 08:50am EST
• On the first day of Dubai Airshow, Thales and Saudi Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) are signing a memorandum of agreement in the presence of his Excellency, the Director General (DG) of Saudia Airline, Mr. Ibrahim A Al-Omar and Thales' Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Patrice Caine.
• Both companies will strengthen their cooperation in line maintenance activities and repairs of aircraft parts giving Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) a leading edge in the MRO market.

Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines Holding, and Thales are signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) initiating their partnership to provide premium maintenance services.

On the first day of Dubai Airshow 2021, his Excellency, the Director General (DG) of Saudia Airline, Mr. Ibrahim A Al-Omar and the Chief Executive Officer of Thales Group, Mr. Patrice Caine signed an MOA between both companies.

This comprehensive MRO Platinum Care agreement strengthens the cooperation between the two companies in the areas of Line Maintenance activities and in the development of an industrial partnership for repairs of aircraft parts. SAEI will benefit from the support and expertise of the Thales team of specialists working hand-in-hand in their organization to promote industrial and technological best practices giving SAEI a leading edge in the MRO market.

His Excellency, Ibrahim A Al-Omar DG of Saudia Airline, expressed his satisfaction as his company embarks into this agreement with Thales, a global leader in aerospace and technology. He stated, "this important milestone demonstrates our ambition to become a world leader in the MRO market, working with established companies that will accelerate the pace of our industrial and technological development".

Thales CEO, Patrice Caine, shared his enthusiasm as both companies reach a new milestone in their partnership. He said, "we are proud to be a part of your exciting journey and grateful for the trust you have placed in Thales. This agreement between our two companies is a a tribute to our long-term partnership, the quality of our products and services and our steadfast commitment to support the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision in 2030."

About SAEI
SAEI today is the leading aviation technical solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Middle East and North Africa regions backed by over 60 years of experience and more than 4,200 highly qualified and trained professional workforce. SAEI holds GACA, FAA, EASA and several other regional and international authorities' approvals.
SAEI offers an extensive array of integrated Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services to Civil and Military Aircraft owners and operators, both locally and abroad. SAEI services include aircraft, engine, and component maintenance as well as engineering, line maintenance, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics.
For further information on Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries, please visit www.saei.aero

About Thales
Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations - connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing - to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers - businesses, organisations and governments - in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.
Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 13:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
