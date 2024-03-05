By Nina Kienle

Thales shares climbed Tuesday after the company reported sales, orders and earnings ahead of analysts' expectations for last year.

At 0840 GMT, shares traded 6.4% higher at EUR147.25. The stock is up more than 10% since the year began.

The French aerospace-and-defense company reported an order intake of 23.13 billion euros ($25.11 billion) for 2023, slightly below EUR23.55 billion for the previous year, but above analysts' EUR20.65 billion estimate, according to a market consensus provided by the company.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose 10% to EUR2.13 billion with a margin increase to 11.6% from 11%. Analysts had forecast EBIT of EUR2.11 billion.

Sales amounted to EUR18.43 billion, up 4.9% and above analysts' EUR18.18 billion forecast.

