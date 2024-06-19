By Andrea Figueras

Thales signed three agreements with Ukrainian industry to bolster support of the country's armed forces front-line operations and reinforce local defense capabilities.

The agreement, whose financial details weren't disclosed, includes cooperation within electronic warfare, tactical communications, air defense systems and radars, the French aerospace-and-defense company said Wednesday.

The first deal comprises the creation of a joint venture in Ukraine, aimed at facilitating the delivery and operations of equipment for Thales's defense-systems portfolio.

Under the second agreement, the French group will provide extensive maintenance, testing and specialized training in electronic warfare. This agreement aims to develop local maintenance capabilities in Ukraine, which will reduce repair and maintenance cycles, it said.

Finally, Thales will co-develop and manufacture with Ukrainian firm FRDM--which specializes in the production of unmanned aerial and ground vehicles--an unmanned aircraft system able to carry and release munitions.

"These agreements further solidify Thales's support of ensuring force readiness for Ukraine," Senior Executive Vice President, International Development Pascale Sourisse said.

