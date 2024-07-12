Thales: Syracuse IV stations for the French army
The Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA) has notified Thales of the Neptune contract to supply some 30 dual-band X and Ka satellite communications stations.
These will provide the latest generation of SatCom high-speed OTP (on the pause) tactical communications nodes as part of the deployment of the French Army's information and communications systems.
These stations will provide the French armed forces with secure, high-speed inter-army satellite communications that are protected 'whatever the threat' (interference, jamming, cyber attacks, etc.), Thales assures.
