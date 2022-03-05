Thales : The Virtual Aerospace Mission to Europe 2022

The Virtual Aerospace Mission to Europe 2022
07 Mar 2022
The Aeronautics Sector's Virtual Mission in Europe 2022 will take place on March 7-16, 2022. The event is focused on promoting trade and investment opportunities to Canadian and European Aerospace companies.
March 7, 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM EDT: Chris Pogue, CEO of Thales Canada, will speak on a panel, discussing Canada's position as an aerospace industry leader and an investment location of choice for European companies looking for growth.
