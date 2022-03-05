Thales : The Virtual Aerospace Mission to Europe 2022

The Virtual Aerospace Mission to Europe 2022 07 Mar 2022 Share this article Facebook

The Aeronautics Sector's Virtual Mission in Europe 2022 will take place on March 7-16, 2022. The event is focused on promoting trade and investment opportunities to Canadian and European Aerospace companies.

March 7, 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM EDT: Chris Pogue, CEO of Thales Canada, will speak on a panel, discussing Canada's position as an aerospace industry leader and an investment location of choice for European companies looking for growth.