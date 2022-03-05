Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : The Virtual Aerospace Mission to Europe 2022

03/05/2022 | 07:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Virtual Aerospace Mission to Europe 2022
07 Mar 2022

Share this article

The Aeronautics Sector's Virtual Mission in Europe 2022 will take place on March 7-16, 2022. The event is focused on promoting trade and investment opportunities to Canadian and European Aerospace companies.

March 7, 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM EDT: Chris Pogue, CEO of Thales Canada, will speak on a panel, discussing Canada's position as an aerospace industry leader and an investment location of choice for European companies looking for growth.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 00:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
03/05THALES : The Virtual Aerospace Mission to Europe 2022
PU
03/04PUMP / DUMP #24 : This week's gainers and losers
03/04THALES : will equip the future MIECZNIK Frigates of the Polish Navy with the integrated co..
PU
03/04THALES : Australian SME Janusnet wins contract with Thales in North America
PU
03/03THALES : M2Cloud Signs MOU with Thales to Enter Global Biopharma Cold Chain Market Based o..
PU
03/03Thales Australia & New Zealand signs contract with TMR for Queensland Digital Licence A..
AQ
03/03MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 3, 2022
03/03EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Oil Tops $115, Stocks -3-
DJ
03/03THALES : Résultats annuels 2021 - Slideshow (en anglais)
PU
03/03TRANSCRIPT : Thales S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 695 M 18 222 M 18 222 M
Net income 2021 876 M 956 M 956 M
Net Debt 2021 1 614 M 1 761 M 1 761 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 22 928 M 25 025 M 25 025 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 78 152
Free-Float -
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 107,65 €
Average target price 110,25 €
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES43.92%25 025
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-9.98%3 585
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-14.46%2 359
HENSOLDT AG63.74%2 349
OHB SE-5.83%644
SATREC INITIATIVE CO., LTD.-7.18%313