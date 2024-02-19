THALES : UBS moves to 'sell', target reduced

February 19, 2024 at 05:47 am EST Share

UBS announced on Monday that it had changed its recommendation on Thales shares to 'sell', from 'neutral', with a price target reduced from €140 to €115.



In a note published this morning, analysts believe that difficulties in the digital identity and security (DIS) and aerospace businesses were not well taken into account by the market.



The research firm points out that the identity and security division posted double-digit growth rates in 2022 and early 2023, but attributes this dynamism to semiconductor shortages and the resulting price hikes, both of which have since subsided.



As for the aerospace division, UBS points out that SpaceX has reduced the cost of launching satellites by 70% to 80%, which in its view points to 'structural' difficulties for Thales.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.