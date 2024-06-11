Thales: a digital driving license in Australia

Thales has launched a digital driving license for Queenslanders in Australia. Thales and the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) have made the new application available to all Queenslanders.



Since its launch in late 2023 by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR), more than 500,000 Queenslanders have downloaded the new digital driver's license application developed by Thales and its local partners, Code Heroes and Aliva.



Thales' digital identification services platform powers the application and provides cyber-secure hosting for users' identity data.



Businesses, who need to verify identity or age requirements to supply goods or services, can download the 'Verifier for Digital Licence' verification application, which electronically confirms the authenticity of data received from a Digital Licence application.



The Queensland application is the first internationally compliant digital driver's license deployed in Australia, enabling users to present and share their digital identity in all accepting local and international jurisdictions.



' The Queensland Digital Licence application is an important milestone in the digital identification market, demonstrating the growing importance of and appetite for mobile driving licences, complying with international standards and interoperability across borders' said Youzec Kurp, vice president of Identity and Biometrics solutions for Thales.



