Thales: acquisition of AeroComms finalized
With around 734 employees, including some 190 engineers, AeroComms operates through well-established sites in France, South Africa, the USA and Canada, as well as Denmark. As a reminder, this transaction was announced in July 2023.
With this acquisition, which Thales believes will create significant value for its shareholders, Thales is further strengthening its offering and positioning in the field of connected avionics systems.
