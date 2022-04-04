Thales and SMRT Trains to Leverage Digital Technologies to enhance Singapore commuters' journey 05 Apr 2022 Singapore Ground Transportation Share this article Facebook

Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for future collaboration in digital including the use of data analytics to explore the full potential of diagnostic data readily available within the rail systems.



This project marks the 10th anniversary of the ongoing collaboration between Thales and SMRT Trains, which uses the SelTracTM CBTC signalling solution for the North-South and East-West lines in Singapore, making these two oldest MRT lines in the country more reliable.



Every day, over 3 million commuters rely on the Singapore MRT to get to where they need to be, safely and on time.



The collaboration will focus on the real challenges and pain points of the end-user in order to improve reliability and increase service for passengers.

© Thales

From left: Mr Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO of Thales Group; Mr Lam Sheau Kai President of SMRT Trains; Mr Kevin Chow, Country Director & Chief Executive of Thales in Singapore; Mr Seah Moon Ming, Chairman of SMRT Corporation

With a common ambition to deliver reliable and sustainable rail journeys, Thales and SMRT Trains recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and leverage digital technologies such as data analytics to enhance rail maintenance and operations on the nation's oldest MRT lines - the North-South and East-West lines, including the Tuas West Extension.

Under the MoU, both parties will share engineering knowledge and rail expertise in various areas, and leverage digital technologies such as data analytics and Artificial Intelligence to unleash the full potential of the diagnostic data readily available within the existing signalling and rail systems. By efficiently mining such data, including train control, supervision and radio communication diagnostic data, SMRT can benefit from greater efficiencies in the maintenance of the trains and systems: (1) The time needed to analyse and identify the root cause of potential faults will be reduced. (2) Automatic fault diagnosis will be enabled for accurate and timely data-driven maintenance. (3) Reliability can be enhanced with faults pre-empted.

To ensure that the collaboration remains focused on real challenges and pain points of the end-user, the SMRT engineering teams will bring common problem statements to be addressed from a rail operator's perspective, which both teams can work on. Thales brings its expertise as a technology partner with its in-depth knowledge in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling and rail control systems, and best practices in data analytics technologies.

Witnessed by the Chairmen of both organisations, Mr Patrice Caine of Thales Group and Mr Seah Moon Ming of SMRT, the signing ceremony also marked the 10th anniversary of the collaboration between Thales and SMRT Trains. Their decade-long journey saw the implementation of the renowned SelTracTM CBTC signalling system for the North-South and East-West line, and has forged a close understanding and cooperation between both organisations where they worked as a team to provide reliable journeys to Singapore's rail commuters. This renewed collaboration underscores the strong partnership between Thales and SMRT Trains, and reaffirms Thales' position as a world-leading rail solutions provider.

Given the Group's continued investments in emerging digital technologies and our expertise in successfully delivering major rail projects for Singapore, this collaboration was a natural fit. The Thales Digital Factory in Singapore also serves as a conduit to which we can further develop such partnerships with our customers. We're excited to work with SMRT and to play an essential role in building digital solutions for rail operators that can further enhance the passenger experience for Singapore's commuters.

Through our partnership with Thales, we are excited to work towards developing a data-based approach to improve our train lines' reliability, as well as to take another step in transforming SMRT Trains into an information-rich and fully digitalised company. With SMRT's experience in operating and maintaining train networks and Thales' expertise in signalling systems, the collaboration will enhance the efficiency of our rail maintenance regime.