Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : and SMRT Trains to Leverage Digital Technologies to enhance Singapore commuters' journey

04/04/2022 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thales and SMRT Trains to Leverage Digital Technologies to enhance Singapore commuters' journey

Share this article

  • Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for future collaboration in digital including the use of data analytics to explore the full potential of diagnostic data readily available within the rail systems.
  • This project marks the 10th anniversary of the ongoing collaboration between Thales and SMRT Trains, which uses the SelTracTM CBTC signalling solution for the North-South and East-West lines in Singapore, making these two oldest MRT lines in the country more reliable.
  • Every day, over 3 million commuters rely on the Singapore MRT to get to where they need to be, safely and on time.
  • The collaboration will focus on the real challenges and pain points of the end-user in order to improve reliability and increase service for passengers.
© Thales
From left: Mr Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO of Thales Group; Mr Lam Sheau Kai President of SMRT Trains; Mr Kevin Chow, Country Director & Chief Executive of Thales in Singapore; Mr Seah Moon Ming, Chairman of SMRT Corporation

With a common ambition to deliver reliable and sustainable rail journeys, Thales and SMRT Trains recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and leverage digital technologies such as data analytics to enhance rail maintenance and operations on the nation's oldest MRT lines - the North-South and East-West lines, including the Tuas West Extension.

Under the MoU, both parties will share engineering knowledge and rail expertise in various areas, and leverage digital technologies such as data analytics and Artificial Intelligence to unleash the full potential of the diagnostic data readily available within the existing signalling and rail systems. By efficiently mining such data, including train control, supervision and radio communication diagnostic data, SMRT can benefit from greater efficiencies in the maintenance of the trains and systems: (1) The time needed to analyse and identify the root cause of potential faults will be reduced. (2) Automatic fault diagnosis will be enabled for accurate and timely data-driven maintenance. (3) Reliability can be enhanced with faults pre-empted.

To ensure that the collaboration remains focused on real challenges and pain points of the end-user, the SMRT engineering teams will bring common problem statements to be addressed from a rail operator's perspective, which both teams can work on. Thales brings its expertise as a technology partner with its in-depth knowledge in Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling and rail control systems, and best practices in data analytics technologies.

Witnessed by the Chairmen of both organisations, Mr Patrice Caine of Thales Group and Mr Seah Moon Ming of SMRT, the signing ceremony also marked the 10th anniversary of the collaboration between Thales and SMRT Trains. Their decade-long journey saw the implementation of the renowned SelTracTM CBTC signalling system for the North-South and East-West line, and has forged a close understanding and cooperation between both organisations where they worked as a team to provide reliable journeys to Singapore's rail commuters. This renewed collaboration underscores the strong partnership between Thales and SMRT Trains, and reaffirms Thales' position as a world-leading rail solutions provider.

Given the Group's continued investments in emerging digital technologies and our expertise in successfully delivering major rail projects for Singapore, this collaboration was a natural fit. The Thales Digital Factory in Singapore also serves as a conduit to which we can further develop such partnerships with our customers. We're excited to work with SMRT and to play an essential role in building digital solutions for rail operators that can further enhance the passenger experience for Singapore's commuters.

Kevin Chow, Country Director & Chief Executive
Thales in Singapore

Through our partnership with Thales, we are excited to work towards developing a data-based approach to improve our train lines' reliability, as well as to take another step in transforming SMRT Trains into an information-rich and fully digitalised company. With SMRT's experience in operating and maintaining train networks and Thales' expertise in signalling systems, the collaboration will enhance the efficiency of our rail maintenance regime.

Lam Sheau Kai, President
SMRT Trains
About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations - connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies - to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers - businesses, organizations and governments - in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

About SMRT Trains
SMRT Trains Ltd is the first and largest train services provider in Singapore. As a subsidiary of SMRT Corporation Ltd, we manage and operate train services on the North-South Line, East-West Line, the Circle Line, the new Thomson-East Coast Line and the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit.

We have set our core values to be Respect, Integrity, Service and Safety, and Excellence. SMRT Trains is committed to provide safe, reliable and comfortable service.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
04/04THALES : and SMRT Trains to Leverage Digital Technologies to enhance Singapore commuters' ..
PU
04/04THALES : Intergraf
PU
04/04Q&A : Home-made robots? DIY drones? How Arduino is democratizing electronics for thousands..
PU
04/04THALES : Alenia Space with help from Microsoft demonstrate on-orbit compute technologies o..
PU
04/04Omnispace and Thales Alenia Space announce successful launch of first satellite mission..
AQ
04/03THALES : Fidae
PU
04/02THALES : Space symposium
PU
04/01THALES : Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit
PU
04/01THALES : Omnispace and Thales Alenia Space announce successful launch of first satellite m..
PU
04/01THALES : supports young talents in drone flight competition
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 695 M 18 352 M 18 352 M
Net income 2021 876 M 963 M 963 M
Net Debt 2021 1 614 M 1 774 M 1 774 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 24 699 M 27 150 M 27 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 81 098
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 116,00 €
Average target price 122,73 €
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES55.08%26 462
HENSOLDT AG101.28%2 921
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-23.15%2 104
OHB SE-1.11%682
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-32.26%397
GOMSPACE GROUP AB (PUBL)9.09%62