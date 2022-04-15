Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/14 11:36:37 am EDT
128.50 EUR   +2.15%
Thales : and TheGreenBow join forces to offer a high-security encryption solution for network communications

04/15/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Thales and TheGreenBow join forces to offer a high-security encryption solution for network communications

  • A partnership between Thales and TheGreenBow offers a secure communication solution certified by the French information security agency (ANSSI) for critical national infrastructure providers and the defence sector.
  • The solution incorporates the Thales Gateways IPsec Mistral range of encryptors and TheGreenBow's Windows Enterprise VPN client.

In today's increasingly connected world, the security of our information systems is more crucial than ever. In response to rapidly changing mobility and security needs, Thales, a leader in the cybersecurity market, and TheGreenBow, a French provider of VPN solutions, have signed an industrial cooperation agreement to provide a secure remote access solution.

The solution includes TheGreenBow's Windows Enterprise VPN client and Thales's Gateways IPsec Mistral encryption technology. The latest version has been certified by French information security agency ANSSI to offer civil and military organisations top-notch protection for their information systems. Combining a very high data rate infrastructure encryptor with a security-certified VPN client1, Mistral also protects employees accessing these information systems while travelling or working remotely. Mistral is currently the only product capable of protecting information systems at EU Restricted and NATO Restricted level in line with ANSSI's IPsec security recommendations. It is on the cutting edge of developments in the field of security and offers a superior level of performance and quality of service for enterprise networks. This new solution meets the specific need to protect access to information systems for critical national infrastructure providers, local authorities and healthcare services including hospitals and clinics. It provides end-to-end data security from the remote access point to the enterprise information system across all types of networks from satellite links to 10 Gbps real-time datacentre traffic.

Mistral DR gateways draw on Thales's expertise in network encryption and its extensive experience in large-scale deployments and migrations of critical networks. With TheGreenBow's VPN client, the gateways secure data traffic to and from any mobile or remote platform to provide a sovereign, integrated solution allowing users to access sensitive networks from any device. This partnership meets to a growing need for secure, remote interconnection of sensitive information systems.

"This partnership will allow Thales and TheGreenBow to offer a cutting-edge cybersecurity solution with the performance needed by critical national infrastructure providers and other economic actors in sensitive sectors in France and internationally. It is an illustration of Thales's ability to integrate third-party solutions with its systems to better meet the needs of its customers and the market at large."Pierre Jeanne, Vice President Cybersecurity, Thales

"With this new ODM1 partnership, TheGreenBow is continuing its policy of forging alliances to offer the highest possible level of security, performance and quality of service for enterprise networks." Mathieu Isaia, CEO, TheGreenBow

1TheGreenBow Windows VPN client (version 6.52.006)

1ODM: Original Design Manufacturer

PRESS CONTACT

Thales, Media Relations, Security, Cyber
Marion Bonnet
+33 (0)6 60 38 48 92
Marion.bonnet@thalesgroup.com

TheGreenBow
Anette Burgdorf
+33 (0)6 10 75 72 08
a.burgdorf@noumena.fr

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
