Thales announces a new appointment to the Board of Directors 02 Oct 2023 Share this article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Loïc ROCARD





Since September 28, 2023, Loïc Rocard is an independent director of Thales, where he chairs the Governance and Compensation Committee.

A former student at the Polytechnique engineering school, Loïc Rocard is also a graduate of the ENAC engineering school, and holds a degree in History from Paris IV Sorbonne and a Master of Science from the University of California at Berkeley.

He began his career in 1997 at Aéroports de Paris, where he worked for ten years. He was first Advisor to the Director of Flight Operations, then Operations Director for the Roissy Charles de Gaulle 2 terminals, before heading the airport's two automatic metro projects.

Loïc Rocard subsequently joined Vinci Group to manage rail concession projects, in particular the tender for Sud Europe Atlantique (the Tours-Bordeaux high speed line). In 2010, he became Operations Director of Cofiroute, before being appointed CEO in 2012.

From May 2014 to May 2017, Loïc Rocard was Advisor, Head of the Transport, Environment, Energy, Housing and Urban Planning Department in the French Prime Minister's Office.

Loïc Rocard is today the Chairman and CEO of TechnicAtome, a position he has held since May 2017.