  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
News 
Summary

Thales : appoints Paul Jordan as Country Account Manager New Zealand

08/12/2021 | 12:31am EDT
Thales is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Paul Jordan as Country Account Manager, New Zealand.

Paul has over 20 years' experience working in Senior Government and Defence roles in New Zealand, leading major transformation programs for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and the NZ National Security community, including holding a key role in the establishment of New Zealand's National Cyber Security Centre and the Defence Cyber Security Centre.

Most recently Jordan was the Director Agency Partnerships for New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs, prior to that he was the Chief Information Officer for the New Zealand Defence Force from 2017-2020.

Mark Hilton, Vice President, Sales and Key Account Management, said he was delighted to be welcoming Jordan to the Thales team.

'Paul has significant experience in transformational programs at the highest levels within both Government and Defence, and will build closer links between our strategic priorities and how these are developed to continue to deliver value to Thales's customers in New Zealand.' Hilton said.

'Thales has operated in New Zealand for many years, and Paul's appointment will significantly boost our presence in country at a time when Thales is working closely with the New Zealand Government and Defence to support key National Security and transformation programs.'

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
