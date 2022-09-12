Thales at InnoTrans 2022: pathing the way for autonomous, sustainable and cybersecured transport 12 Sep 2022 Share this article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

InnoTrans 2022 in Berlin from September 20 to 23 (stands #670, #571 - Hub27). Thales latest innovations making sustainable mobility a reality will be presented atin Berlin from September 20 to 23 (stands #670, #571 - Hub27).

The latest generation of Thales digital integrated platform enables to supervise all the wayside & onboard subsystems with a single click. Rail operators will explore multiple use cases powered by artificial intelligence, from controlling passenger density, analyzing onboard video content to testing solutions for autonomous train.

Rail operators could also learn more on cybersecurity solutions with the Thales Cybels Key Management Centre, which provides cryptographic key management services for ETCS (European Train Control System) railway operations.

From intercity and cross border travel to urban mobility, digitalisation is shaping the future of sustainable rail. Thales wants it safe, affordable, accessible, efficient, and resilient, ​ while minimizing carbon and other emissions and environmental impact. Today Thales focuses more than ever on capacity, reducing costs, managing operation remotely and building up resilience. All of this is powered by connectivity and IA with a focus on standardization, safety and cybersecurity.

This 2022 edition will be the opportunity to discover the Thales Data Driven railway. On display on the Thales stand, in connection with Lucy rolling Lab Thales laboratory for autonomous solutions , you will discover how Thales turns raw data into operational benefits to boost performance and capacity of railway, for an improved and punctual passengers journey and better environmental performance. You could also go further on cybersecurity solutions with the presentation of the Thales Cybels Key Management Centre for the European Train Control System (KMC4ETCS), which provides sophisticated key management services for ETCS railway operations.

The Operation Control Centre (OCC) is the brain of a railway system. On the Thales booth, visitors could play with latest generation of Thales digital integrated platform to supervise all the wayside & onboard subsystems with a single click. They could also explore multiple use cases powered by artificial intelligence, from controlling passenger density, to saving energy or improving customer satisfaction and uncover how Thales can boost resilience through remote Operational Control Centre capabilities while ensuring cybersecurity of critical infrastructure.

At Thales, we specialize on IT/OT (the integration of information technology (IT), the hardware and software that process data, with operational technology (OT), the systems that control industrial operations) - based critical solutions that harness Thales's experience in transportation as well as cyber-security for large and complex infrastructures. Thales covers all of the cyber value chain from security by design, cyber consulting and audits, to protection and detection. Thales ensures safety, security, availability and resilience of its customers' transportation systems in a constantly evolving cyber threat environment and in line with international and national regulations and standards.

"Thales is a global player with an impressive track record in the field of ground transportation systems, both in the freight and passenger transport markets, with expertise that ranges from greenfield projects to upgrades and modernisation of existing infrastructure.

​With an extensive portfolio of electronic and IT systems to national railways and urban transport operators, Thales is able to offer: signalling, traffic supervision, communications, security and revenue collection. We integrate all rail systems to ensure maximum operational efficiency, reduced operational costs. Using our systems, operators can be trusted to offer the best experience and journey to passengers using their network: safe, secure, seamless, connected and reliable." - Millar Crawford, Executive Vice-President, Ground Transportation Systems Thales

After recruiting 7,000 people worldwide in 2021, Thales is stepping up its hiring policy and recruiting 11,000 employees worldwide, including 4,000 in France (permanent and fixed-term contracts). The transportation domain is permanently looking for new and experienced talents. Currently this sector is offering hundreds of interesting positions worldwide in different areas, especially in engineering. In addition to these recruitments, 3,500 internships and apprenticeships are being offered, which are key training and hiring opportunities within the Group. Candidates interested in the positions available at Thales can learn more and apply online here .