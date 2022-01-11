Thales brings the High Speed Line closer to Galicia 11 Jan 2022 Share this article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Citizens travelling to that community will significantly reduce travel time: the train journey between Madrid and Orense will take two hours and fifteen minutes for passengers, cutting more than an hour off the previous journey time.

The line has been extended by 119 kilometres, thus exceeding 465 kilometres thanks to Thales ERTMS L2 technology, making it possible to travel at a maximum speed of 300 km/hour.

Thales has also been in charge of the supply and commissioning of the train's safe detection systems by means of axle counters, switch drives, wheel sensors, auxiliary systems for detecting falling objects and fixed telecommunications.

The more than five million passengers who travel between Madrid and Galicia every year can now enjoy a better travel experience thanks to Thales technology installed in the Pedralba-Ourense section that Adif AV has just put into service. Journeys between the capital and this community are now faster, more comfortable and safer.

With the completion of the Thales ERTMS L2 installation contributes to the completion of the Madrid-Galicia high-speed line, making it one of the longest lines with this system in commercial service in Spain. The line has been extended by 120 kilometres, thus exceeding 465 kilometres with this technology, making it possible to travel at a maximum speed of 300 km/hour, so that the journey from Madrid to Orense can be made in just over two hours.

The speed and reduction of travel times are not the only advantage of ERTMS systems, which also means interoperability between different European countries. This will allow better travel experience for citizens across the continent. Similarly, this system is designed to increase the safety, reliability and stability of trains, considerably reducing both the number of travel incidents and the possibility of human error.

Fixed telecommunications

In addition to the design, installation and maintenance of the ERTMS L2, Thales has been in charge of the axle counters, switch drives, detectors for objects falling on the track and wheel sensors and the fixed telecommunications system, and construction of part of the technical buildings and signalling cabins. Thales is also be responsible for the maintenance of all installed systems until the end of 2035.

This newly-built section, the most complex due to its orography, starts in Pedralba and crosses the province of Orense and reaches its capital city, a strategic high-speed station for Galicia, as it will be the origin and destination of the line to Santiago, Vigo and A Coruña.

Proven experience in High Speed

Thanks to the deployment of ERTMS and signalling systems on a large part of the Spanish high-speed network, Thales has become a national and international benchmark, contributing to maintaining and improving the smooth operation of the second most extensive network in the world. It is present in more than 2,700 km of high-speed network since it began its work on the first Madrid-Seville line until this last one, which brings the capital to the Galician community.

"We are very pleased that Thales has put into operation the High Speed Line Pedralba - Orense. Thanks to Thales technical expertise, the line enhance the line's capacity for the benefit of the passengers."- Dr. Yves Joannic, Managing Director of Thales Main Line Signalling

"Thales' participation in the Spanish high-speed rail network is a source of pride for all of us. As a technology company, facilitating our customer's day-to-day operations is key. In addition, it has a direct impact on the travel experience of the citizen, who will be the ultimate beneficiary of our technology."- Fernando Ortega, Director of Transport at Thales Spain.