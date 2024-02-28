Thales: chosen by Eseye for IoT connectivity
Based on eSIM technology, the solution enables Eseye to automatically connect IoT devices with the most appropriate profile as soon as they start up, and considerably simplify the management of their connectivity throughout their lifecycle.
'This is the first commercial solution that requires neither the configuration of mobile subscriptions in the factory, nor the visit of technicians in the field', thus underlines the French electronics group.
