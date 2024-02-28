Thales: chosen by Eseye for IoT connectivity

February 28, 2024 at 03:40 am EST Share

Thales says it has been chosen by Eseye, a global provider of connectivity solutions for the IoT (Internet of Things), to accelerate and simplify the global deployment of connected devices with its Thales Adaptive Connect (TAC) cloud solution.



Based on eSIM technology, the solution enables Eseye to automatically connect IoT devices with the most appropriate profile as soon as they start up, and considerably simplify the management of their connectivity throughout their lifecycle.



'This is the first commercial solution that requires neither the configuration of mobile subscriptions in the factory, nor the visit of technicians in the field', thus underlines the French electronics group.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.