PRESS RELEASE

4 October 2023

Meudon (France)

Thales closes deal on Tesserent, strengthening its

global cybersecurity business

Thales has today finalised the acquisition of Tesserent, one of Australia and New Zealand's largest cybersecurity companies, following Tesserent shareholders' approval of the implementation of the binding Scheme and other required regulatory approvals. In a significant win for Australia's sovereign cyber capability, this acquisition also reflects Thales's tremendous growth in its international cyber footprint, one of its most dynamic areas of development.

Thales announced its proposed acquisition of Tesserent in June this year. With a 2022 turnover of A$185 million (circa €110 million) and ~500 employees across 9 offices, Tesserent is a leading player in cybersecurity in Australia, providing a full suite of cybersecurity solutions and services to medium and enterprise-level organisations.

The combination of Thales and Tesserent in Australia and New Zealand will significantly strengthen the critical sovereign cyber capabilities for some of Australia and New Zealand's most sensitive defence programs and critical infrastructure operators, whilst also contributing to the global strengthening of Thales in the cybersecurity sector.

Jeff Connolly, CEO Thales Australia and New Zealand said, "We've seen the significant pipeline of cyber-security work coming in Australia, and it makes sense as a provider of sovereign solutions to scale up in cyber security."

Mr. Connolly added, "The marriage of Thales and Tesserent creates a sovereign cyber security provider like no other because it links Thales as a trusted partner with Government with Tesserent's outstanding capability in cyber, especially in the defence, security and critical infrastructure sectors. We will be very well positioned to help Government achieve its ambition of Australia being one of the most cyber-secure countries by 2030".

Pierre-Yves Jolivet, Vice-President, Cyber Defense Solutions, Thales said, "As part of Thales' development strategy on one of its core businesses - cybersecurity- the Group is further anchoring its managed services expertise locally through the acquisition of Tesserent, while promoting the sharing of know-how and common solutions that will benefit all Thales cyber teams worldwide. We are proud that Thales cyber solutions, guided by the sovereign interest of States, are helping build a more resilient world."

