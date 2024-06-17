Thales: combat system to combine drones and robots

At the Eurosatory trade show on Monday, Thales unveiled an offer dedicated to land combat combining both drones and robots.



The initiative, which also integrates artificial intelligence (AI) modules, is intended for missions ranging from reconnaissance to intelligence, including the fight against nuclear, biological or chemical threats.



Recent conflicts have demonstrated the contribution of drones and robots in helping armed forces to see better and act faster, with greater efficiency, while protecting men", explains the defense electronics manufacturer in a press release.



Their use also makes it possible to saturate the enemy, without increasing the number or mental workload of operators", it continues.



The system, named 'OpenDRobotics', is based on standards used by NATO, enabling the integration of drones and robots from partners and other companies.



The announcement was made official at the Eurosatory World Defense and Security Exhibition, which opens today in Villepinte, near Paris.



