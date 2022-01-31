Thales completes the commissioning of the electronic interlocking of the Irun railway station 31 Jan 2022 Share this article Facebook

• The security installations at Irún, dating from 1990, have been replaced by a state-of-the-art Thales electronic interlocking system that ensures the sustainable mobility of passengers and goods - a full modernisation in the station.

• The next phase of the remodelling works, also carried out by Thales, will consist of the transformation of the track bed, the implementation of international gauge at Irún station and its continuation as far as Hernani.

• In addition to Adif, SNCF is the interlocutors of the project and user of the new facilities.

The "Putting into Service" activities of the electronic interlocking of Irun station in Spain have finished. This step marks the end of the initial phase of the contract signed by Adif and Thales in 2016, which covered the modernization of the signalling and railway traffic control facilities including its maintenance for the next 20 years.

The safety installations at Irun station have been modernised with innovative Thales equipment. Specifically the old safe traffic control or interlocking system, made with electrical technology based on relays, has been replaced by a state-of-the-art Electronic Interlocking based on Thales' own technology, and resulting in an increase in safety, comfort, sustainability and reliability. Thanks to the optimization of the number of field elements and wiring, the system requires less maintenance, making it more sustainable, in line with Thales' commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

From a technological point of view, the biggest challenge Thales had to face was ensuring the safe movement of passenger and freight trains was not interrupted.

As it is a border station, up to seven contractors have been involved, which represented a greater effort and a challenge in terms of management and coordination. In addition to Adif, SNCF is one of the interlocutors of the project and user of the new facilities. SNCF's participation was essential for the execution of the installation, testing and commissioning work coordinated between Irun and Hendaye (France).

This commissioning is the first phase of a contract that continues with the transformation of the station's track bed. The project is essential to improve the connection of Spain to the rest of Europe by rail.

