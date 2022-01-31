Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : completes the commissioning of the electronic interlocking of the Irun railway station

01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thales completes the commissioning of the electronic interlocking of the Irun railway station
31 Jan 2022

Share this article

• The security installations at Irún, dating from 1990, have been replaced by a state-of-the-art Thales electronic interlocking system that ensures the sustainable mobility of passengers and goods - a full modernisation in the station.
• The next phase of the remodelling works, also carried out by Thales, will consist of the transformation of the track bed, the implementation of international gauge at Irún station and its continuation as far as Hernani.
• In addition to Adif, SNCF is the interlocutors of the project and user of the new facilities.

The "Putting into Service" activities of the electronic interlocking of Irun station in Spain have finished. This step marks the end of the initial phase of the contract signed by Adif and Thales in 2016, which covered the modernization of the signalling and railway traffic control facilities including its maintenance for the next 20 years.

The safety installations at Irun station have been modernised with innovative Thales equipment. Specifically the old safe traffic control or interlocking system, made with electrical technology based on relays, has been replaced by a state-of-the-art Electronic Interlocking based on Thales' own technology, and resulting in an increase in safety, comfort, sustainability and reliability. Thanks to the optimization of the number of field elements and wiring, the system requires less maintenance, making it more sustainable, in line with Thales' commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

From a technological point of view, the biggest challenge Thales had to face was ensuring the safe movement of passenger and freight trains was not interrupted.

As it is a border station, up to seven contractors have been involved, which represented a greater effort and a challenge in terms of management and coordination. In addition to Adif, SNCF is one of the interlocutors of the project and user of the new facilities. SNCF's participation was essential for the execution of the installation, testing and commissioning work coordinated between Irun and Hendaye (France).

This commissioning is the first phase of a contract that continues with the transformation of the station's track bed. The project is essential to improve the connection of Spain to the rest of Europe by rail.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 15:19:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
10:20aTHALES : completes the commissioning of the electronic interlocking of the Irun railway st..
PU
01/28THALES : Half-year liquidity contract statement for the period ending 31 December 2021
PU
01/27Safran PPS5000 plasma thruster chosen for new Galileo satellites
AQ
01/27ENVIRONMENT : Carbon Disclosure Project awards Thales highest level of recognition
PU
01/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vodafone, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Tesla, Intel...
01/26Hypersonics Development Blasts Off; Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Ent..
AQ
01/26THALES : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Thales on 31 December 2021
PU
01/25THALES : Hypersonics Development Blasts Off
PU
01/24THALES : Interview of Patrice Caine in Ouest France
PU
01/19U.S. airlines report only minor impact from 5G deployment
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 668 M 18 590 M 18 590 M
Net income 2021 883 M 985 M 985 M
Net Debt 2021 1 853 M 2 067 M 2 067 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 17 380 M 19 399 M 19 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 78 152
Free-Float -
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 81,60 €
Average target price 101,00 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES9.09%19 396
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-15.48%3 344
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-14.07%2 353
HENSOLDT AG-5.11%1 392
OHB SE0.56%703
SATREC INITIATIVE CO., LTD.-13.82%293