Sales totaled €4,421m in the first quarter of 2024, compared with €4,026m in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.8% on a reported basis, and 7.9% on a like-for-like basis.
Growth was driven in particular by the dynamic performance of France (+15.5%), the UK (+9.0%) and Australia (+11.2%). Emerging markets reported organic growth of 7.0%.
Sales in the Defense & Security sector totaled ME2,305, up 13.4% on a like-for-like basis. In the Aerospace sector, sales came to ME1,182, up 5.1%.
Order intake for the first quarter of 2024 totaled ME5,037, up 46% on the first quarter of 2023 on a like-for-like basis, and +47% on a reported basis.
Order intake and sales for the first quarter of 2024 are in line with expectations. In this context, Thales confirms all its annual targets.
As in 2023, the Group is targeting a book-to-bill ratio of over 1, organic sales growth of between +4% and +6%, corresponding to sales of between E19.7 and E20.1 billion, and an EBIT margin of between 11.7% and 12.0%, up 10 to 40 basis points on 2023.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Thales is one of the European leaders in manufacturing and marketing of electronic equipment and systems for the defense and security, aerospace, and transportation sectors. Net sales break down by product group as follows:
- defense and security systems (53.4%): C4I defense and security systems (control and monitoring systems, communication, protection, cyber-security, and other systems), defense mission systems, naval systems, electronic war systems, drones, air operation systems (air defense, air surveillance), ground defense systems and missiles;
- aerospace systems (28.4%): avionics equipment (cockpit, cabin multimedia, and simulation equipment), space systems (satellites, payloads, etc.);
- digital identification and security solutions (18.2%).
Besides, the group owns a 35% stake in Naval Group (manufacture of naval equipment for defense and nuclear energy sectors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (29.5%), the United Kingdom (6.6%), Europe (24.8%), the United States and Canada (14%), Asia (9.4%), Near and Middle East (6%), Australia and New Zealand (4.4%) and other (5.3%).