Thales: confirms all annual targets

April 30, 2024 at 04:35 am EDT

Sales totaled €4,421m in the first quarter of 2024, compared with €4,026m in the first quarter of 2023, up 9.8% on a reported basis, and 7.9% on a like-for-like basis.



Growth was driven in particular by the dynamic performance of France (+15.5%), the UK (+9.0%) and Australia (+11.2%). Emerging markets reported organic growth of 7.0%.



Sales in the Defense & Security sector totaled ME2,305, up 13.4% on a like-for-like basis. In the Aerospace sector, sales came to ME1,182, up 5.1%.



Order intake for the first quarter of 2024 totaled ME5,037, up 46% on the first quarter of 2023 on a like-for-like basis, and +47% on a reported basis.



Order intake and sales for the first quarter of 2024 are in line with expectations. In this context, Thales confirms all its annual targets.



As in 2023, the Group is targeting a book-to-bill ratio of over 1, organic sales growth of between +4% and +6%, corresponding to sales of between E19.7 and E20.1 billion, and an EBIT margin of between 11.7% and 12.0%, up 10 to 40 basis points on 2023.



