Thales : consensus - Q1 2023 - 28 April 2023

Order Intake, Sales and EBIT by operating segments
Growth rates
Order intake
Q1 2022
FY 2022
Q1 2023
FY 2023
min
max
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
Q1 2023
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
Aerospace
998
5 892
1 010
6 138
4 800
6 450
5 942
6 000
6 258
1%
4%
-3%
1%
4%
Defence & Security
1 513
13 955
1 183
12 000
8 000
15 072
11 857
12 450
12 602
-22%
-14%
-1%
5%
1%
Digital identity and security (DIS)
636
3 616
749
3 491
3 330
3 806
3 643
3 789
3 914
nm
nm
4%
4%
3%
Other
10
88
15
97
90
110
100
101
110
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
Total order intake
3 157
23 551
2 940
21 151
17 468
25 108
21 500
22 200
22 801
-7%
-10%
2%
3%
3%
#participants
10
6
6
6
5
Sales
Q1 2022
FY 2022
Q1 2023
FY 2023
min
max
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
Q1 2023
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
Aerospace
971
4 705
1 107
5 097
4 672
5 183
5 548
5 908
6 230
13,9%
8,3%
8,9%
6,5%
5,4%
Defence & Security
1 949
9 154
2 051
9 714
9 634
10 655
10 447
11 152
11 920
5,2%
6,1%
7,5%
6,7%
6,9%
Digital identity and security
636
3 618
749
3 396
3 281
3 805
3 550
3 699
3 902
nm
nm
4,5%
4,2%
5,5%
Other
16
93
16
93
70
110
93
93
93
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
Total sales
3 573
17 569
3 925
18 353
18 134
18 754
19 597
20 955
22 136
9,9%
4,5%
6,8%
6,9%
5,6%
#participants
11
13
13
13
10
EBIT (*)
FY 2022
FY 2023
min
max
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
Aerospace
235
382
238
399
491
577
626
62%
29%
18%
9%
Defence & Security
1 179
1 264
1 249
1 400
1 358
1 461
1 581
7%
7%
8%
8%
Digital identity and security
494
487
448
533
509
531
565
nm
4%
4%
6%
Other
27
-6
-21
32
4
14
24
nm
nm
nm
nm
Total EBIT
1 935
2 137
2 076
2 193
2 373
2 602
2 803
10%
11%
10%
8%
#participants
13
13
13
10
EBIT margin evolution (points)
EBIT margin
FY 2022
FY 2023
min
max
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
Aerospace
5,0%
7,5%
5,1%
8,0%
8,8%
9,8%
10,1%
2,5
1,4
0,9
0,3
Defence & Security
12,9%
13,0%
12,9%
13,1%
13,0%
13,1%
13,3%
0,1
0,0
0,1
0,2
Digital identity and security
13,7%
14,4%
13,5%
14,6%
14,3%
14,4%
14,5%
0,7
0,0
0,0
0,1
Other
NM
nm
0,0%
0,0%
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
nm
Total EBIT margin
11,0%
11,6%
11,1%
11,9%
12,1%
12,4%
12,7%
0,6
0,5
0,3
0,2
Other Group KPIs
FY 2022
FY 2023
min
max
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2025
FY 2026
Adjusted Net Income, group share (*)
1 556
1 653
1 572
1 758
1 799
1 976
2 133
6%
9%
10%
8%
Average number of shares outstanding
211 833
209
208
213
207
207
206
nm
nm
nm
nm
Adjusted EPS
7,35
7,92
7,49
8,47
8,70
9,57
10,34
8%
10%
10%
8%
Free Operating Cash Flow (*)
2 527
1 541
1 358
1 874
1 707
1 818
1 962
-39%
11%
7%
8%
Net cash (debt) at end of period
-35
1 763
37
2 411
2 271
3 009
3 795
nm
nm
nm
nm
(*) Non-GAAP measures, see definitions on page 35 of the 2022 universal registration document
The consensus is composed of the forecasts of analysts who follow Thales results on a regular basis. The following broking firms contributed to the consensus at 28th April 2023 shown above: Agency Partners, Bank of America, Barclays, Berenberg, Bernstein, Deutsche Bank , Exane BNP Paribas, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux, Oddo, Redburn and UBS. This information was collected between 21th and 28th April 2023 directly from the sell-side analysts. It is provided by Thales solely for information purposes and may not be necessarily complete. Its publication by Thales shall under no circumstances be regarded as a validation or approval by Thales of all or part of these forecasts. It does not represent the opinions, forecasts or forward-looking statements of Thales, or of its management. In consequence, Thales cannot be held responsible for any of the information, statement or data contained in or omitted from this table.