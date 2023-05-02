Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Thales
  News
  Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25:41 2023-05-02 am EDT
138.45 EUR   +0.04%
11:13aThales : consensus - Q1 2023 - 28 April 2023
PU
06:42aAirbus, Eutelsat, Orange, Others Team Up to Bid for European Satellite Constellation IRIS
MT
04/27Thales unveils ciphertrust ransomware protection to safeguard critical data
AQ
Thales : consensus - Q1 2023 - 28 April 2023

05/02/2023 | 11:13am EDT
THALES CONSENSUS

Order Intake, Sales and EBIT by operating segments

Growth rates

Order intake

Q1 2022

FY 2022

Q1 2023

FY 2023

min

max

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

Q1 2023

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

Aerospace

998

5 892

1 010

6 138

4 800

6 450

5 942

6 000

6 258

1%

4%

-3%

1%

4%

Defence & Security

1 513

13 955

1 183

12 000

8 000

15 072

11 857

12 450

12 602

-22%

-14%

-1%

5%

1%

Digital identity and security (DIS)

636

3 616

749

3 491

3 330

3 806

3 643

3 789

3 914

nm

nm

4%

4%

3%

Other

10

88

15

97

90

110

100

101

110

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

Total order intake

3 157

23 551

2 940

21 151

17 468

25 108

21 500

22 200

22 801

-7%

-10%

2%

3%

3%

#participants

10

6

6

6

5

Sales

Q1 2022

FY 2022

Q1 2023

FY 2023

min

max

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

Q1 2023

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

Aerospace

971

4 705

1 107

5 097

4 672

5 183

5 548

5 908

6 230

13,9%

8,3%

8,9%

6,5%

5,4%

Defence & Security

1 949

9 154

2 051

9 714

9 634

10 655

10 447

11 152

11 920

5,2%

6,1%

7,5%

6,7%

6,9%

Digital identity and security

636

3 618

749

3 396

3 281

3 805

3 550

3 699

3 902

nm

nm

4,5%

4,2%

5,5%

Other

16

93

16

93

70

110

93

93

93

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

Total sales

3 573

17 569

3 925

18 353

18 134

18 754

19 597

20 955

22 136

9,9%

4,5%

6,8%

6,9%

5,6%

#participants

11

13

13

13

10

EBIT (*)

FY 2022

FY 2023

min

max

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

Aerospace

235

382

238

399

491

577

626

62%

29%

18%

9%

Defence & Security

1 179

1 264

1 249

1 400

1 358

1 461

1 581

7%

7%

8%

8%

Digital identity and security

494

487

448

533

509

531

565

nm

4%

4%

6%

Other

27

-6

-21

32

4

14

24

nm

nm

nm

nm

Total EBIT

1 935

2 137

2 076

2 193

2 373

2 602

2 803

10%

11%

10%

8%

#participants

13

13

13

10

EBIT margin evolution (points)

EBIT margin

FY 2022

FY 2023

min

max

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

Aerospace

5,0%

7,5%

5,1%

8,0%

8,8%

9,8%

10,1%

2,5

1,4

0,9

0,3

Defence & Security

12,9%

13,0%

12,9%

13,1%

13,0%

13,1%

13,3%

0,1

0,0

0,1

0,2

Digital identity and security

13,7%

14,4%

13,5%

14,6%

14,3%

14,4%

14,5%

0,7

0,0

0,0

0,1

Other

NM

nm

0,0%

0,0%

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

nm

Total EBIT margin

11,0%

11,6%

11,1%

11,9%

12,1%

12,4%

12,7%

0,6

0,5

0,3

0,2

Other Group KPIs

FY 2022

FY 2023

min

max

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

FY 2023

FY 2024

FY 2025

FY 2026

Adjusted Net Income, group share (*)

1 556

1 653

1 572

1 758

1 799

1 976

2 133

6%

9%

10%

8%

Average number of shares outstanding

211 833

209

208

213

207

207

206

nm

nm

nm

nm

Adjusted EPS

7,35

7,92

7,49

8,47

8,70

9,57

10,34

8%

10%

10%

8%

Free Operating Cash Flow (*)

2 527

1 541

1 358

1 874

1 707

1 818

1 962

-39%

11%

7%

8%

Net cash (debt) at end of period

-35

1 763

37

2 411

2 271

3 009

3 795

nm

nm

nm

nm

(*) Non-GAAP measures, see definitions on page 35 of the 2022 universal registration document

The consensus is composed of the forecasts of analysts who follow Thales results on a regular basis. The following broking firms contributed to the consensus at 28th April 2023 shown above: Agency Partners, Bank of America, Barclays, Berenberg, Bernstein, Deutsche Bank , Exane BNP Paribas, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux, Oddo, Redburn and UBS. This information was collected between 21th and 28th April 2023 directly from the sell-side analysts. It is provided by Thales solely for information purposes and may not be necessarily complete. Its publication by Thales shall under no circumstances be regarded as a validation or approval by Thales of all or part of these forecasts. It does not represent the opinions, forecasts or forward-looking statements of Thales, or of its management. In consequence, Thales cannot be held responsible for any of the information, statement or data contained in or omitted from this table.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 15:12:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 401 M 20 187 M 20 187 M
Net income 2023 1 535 M 1 684 M 1 684 M
Net cash 2023 1 858 M 2 039 M 2 039 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 29 083 M 31 906 M 31 906 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 82 696
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 138,40 €
Average target price 149,71 €
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES16.01%31 906
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.2.40%4 003
HENSOLDT AG53.85%3 917
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD1.26%2 213
PLANET LABS PBC-7.82%1 103
OHB SE0.00%614
