Thales : consensus - Q1 2023 - 28 April 2023

THALES CONSENSUS

Order Intake, Sales and EBIT by operating segments Growth rates Order intake Q1 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 FY 2023 min max FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 Q1 2023 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 Aerospace 998 5 892 1 010 6 138 4 800 6 450 5 942 6 000 6 258 1% 4% -3% 1% 4% Defence & Security 1 513 13 955 1 183 12 000 8 000 15 072 11 857 12 450 12 602 -22% -14% -1% 5% 1% Digital identity and security (DIS) 636 3 616 749 3 491 3 330 3 806 3 643 3 789 3 914 nm nm 4% 4% 3% Other 10 88 15 97 90 110 100 101 110 nm nm nm nm nm Total order intake 3 157 23 551 2 940 21 151 17 468 25 108 21 500 22 200 22 801 -7% -10% 2% 3% 3% #participants 10 6 6 6 5 Sales Q1 2022 FY 2022 Q1 2023 FY 2023 min max FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 Q1 2023 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 Aerospace 971 4 705 1 107 5 097 4 672 5 183 5 548 5 908 6 230 13,9% 8,3% 8,9% 6,5% 5,4% Defence & Security 1 949 9 154 2 051 9 714 9 634 10 655 10 447 11 152 11 920 5,2% 6,1% 7,5% 6,7% 6,9% Digital identity and security 636 3 618 749 3 396 3 281 3 805 3 550 3 699 3 902 nm nm 4,5% 4,2% 5,5% Other 16 93 16 93 70 110 93 93 93 nm nm nm nm nm Total sales 3 573 17 569 3 925 18 353 18 134 18 754 19 597 20 955 22 136 9,9% 4,5% 6,8% 6,9% 5,6% #participants 11 13 13 13 10 EBIT (*) FY 2022 FY 2023 min max FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 Aerospace 235 382 238 399 491 577 626 62% 29% 18% 9% Defence & Security 1 179 1 264 1 249 1 400 1 358 1 461 1 581 7% 7% 8% 8% Digital identity and security 494 487 448 533 509 531 565 nm 4% 4% 6% Other 27 -6 -21 32 4 14 24 nm nm nm nm Total EBIT 1 935 2 137 2 076 2 193 2 373 2 602 2 803 10% 11% 10% 8% #participants 13 13 13 10 EBIT margin evolution (points) EBIT margin FY 2022 FY 2023 min max FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 Aerospace 5,0% 7,5% 5,1% 8,0% 8,8% 9,8% 10,1% 2,5 1,4 0,9 0,3 Defence & Security 12,9% 13,0% 12,9% 13,1% 13,0% 13,1% 13,3% 0,1 0,0 0,1 0,2 Digital identity and security 13,7% 14,4% 13,5% 14,6% 14,3% 14,4% 14,5% 0,7 0,0 0,0 0,1 Other NM nm 0,0% 0,0% nm nm nm nm nm nm nm Total EBIT margin 11,0% 11,6% 11,1% 11,9% 12,1% 12,4% 12,7% 0,6 0,5 0,3 0,2 Other Group KPIs FY 2022 FY 2023 min max FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2026 Adjusted Net Income, group share (*) 1 556 1 653 1 572 1 758 1 799 1 976 2 133 6% 9% 10% 8% Average number of shares outstanding 211 833 209 208 213 207 207 206 nm nm nm nm Adjusted EPS 7,35 7,92 7,49 8,47 8,70 9,57 10,34 8% 10% 10% 8% Free Operating Cash Flow (*) 2 527 1 541 1 358 1 874 1 707 1 818 1 962 -39% 11% 7% 8% Net cash (debt) at end of period -35 1 763 37 2 411 2 271 3 009 3 795 nm nm nm nm

(*) Non-GAAP measures, see definitions on page 35 of the 2022 universal registration document

The consensus is composed of the forecasts of analysts who follow Thales results on a regular basis. The following broking firms contributed to the consensus at 28th April 2023 shown above: Agency Partners, Bank of America, Barclays, Berenberg, Bernstein, Deutsche Bank , Exane BNP Paribas, Jefferies, JP Morgan, Kepler Cheuvreux, Oddo, Redburn and UBS. This information was collected between 21th and 28th April 2023 directly from the sell-side analysts. It is provided by Thales solely for information purposes and may not be necessarily complete. Its publication by Thales shall under no circumstances be regarded as a validation or approval by Thales of all or part of these forecasts. It does not represent the opinions, forecasts or forward-looking statements of Thales, or of its management. In consequence, Thales cannot be held responsible for any of the information, statement or data contained in or omitted from this table.