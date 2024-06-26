Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales and Leonardo, announces that it has signed a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA), as part of its Zero Debris by 2030 objectives.

The high-tech group explains that the contract involves initiating the immediate evolution of European satellite platforms, starting with Thales Alenia Space's MILA multi-mission platform.

This new-generation platform will enable end-of-life satellites to disintegrate in the Earth's atmosphere, thereby significantly reducing the proliferation of space debris", it adds.

