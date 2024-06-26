Thales: contract with ESA to dispose of space debris
The high-tech group explains that the contract involves initiating the immediate evolution of European satellite platforms, starting with Thales Alenia Space's MILA multi-mission platform.
This new-generation platform will enable end-of-life satellites to disintegrate in the Earth's atmosphere, thereby significantly reducing the proliferation of space debris", it adds.
