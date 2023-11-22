Thales: cooperation on drone trials in Switzerland

Thales announces that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Centaurium UAS to carry out the test campaign for Thales's UAS100 UAVs and authorize their long-range operations in Switzerland.



According to Thales, the UAS100 is 'particularly well suited to civil or governmental detection, surveillance and warning missions'.



By combining the high level of safety inherited from aeronautics with the compactness required by UAVs, it would be capable of operating over a radius of more than 100 km and be certified for overflight of populated areas.



The cooperation agreement includes the delivery of the first two ThalesUAS100 systems and ground control stations to the Swiss company, prior to the start of trials in spring 2024 and commercial operations planned for 2025.



Centaurium UAS will carry out drone qualification flights, and will eventually offer Swiss local authorities and industry drone services that optimize environmental impact and operating costs.



