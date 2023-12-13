Thales delivers the new integrated surveillance system to Melilla's Command Headquarters

• The joint venture formed by Thales and Trablisa delivers the surveillance system of the Melilla Command to the Civil Guard
• The Melilla Command will have an integrated system for the intelligent control of borders.
Madrid, December 13. The joint venture formed by the European technology company Thales and the Spanish security company Trablisa successfully completed the installation of the Integrated Surveillance System in the Melilla Command of the Civil Guard for intelligent border control.
On November 9, the administrative reception of the dossier by the Civil Guard was successfully completed. The new system represents a qualitative and quantitative improvement in the surveillance of Melilla's borders, which now has an integrated surveillance system.
In the words of project manager, Miguel Bueno: "We are very pleased to contribute to improving border surveillance in the city of Melilla with an integrated system. The complex location of the surveillance systems, the coordination of different partners, the acquisition of the best performing equipment and the tight deadline for implementation have been some of the challenges of the project, which has been achieved thanks to the collaboration and alignment of all parties involved including the Melilla CG command itself".The new Integrated Surveillance System
The project was completed in less than seven months. It has been a challenge to carry out the refurbishment works and the installation of the stations, as well as the communications network necessary to guarantee the distribution of the images.
It is a system composed of fixed surveillance stations to provide the Civil Guard with greater land and maritime coverage in the intelligent border control of the city of Melilla. With the installation of this surveillance system, the Civil Guard will have high resolution day and night cameras as well as other sensors. The night vision cameras are Thales thermal cameras and the monitoring and control software (HORUS) developed entirely by the Thales team in Spain allows the centralized management and control of all sensors and actuators as well as the processing of images.
The new system offers reliability and will contribute to improving border surveillance of the city of Melilla, which is vital to the interests of Spain and Europe.
|ABOUT THALES
Thales is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations such as connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies to build a secure and crucial future for the development of our societies. Thales provides its customers - companies, organizations and governments - in the defense, space aeronautics, transportation, digital identity and security sectors with solutions, services and products that help them fulfill their critical role, with consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions. Thales has 77,001 employees in 68 countries. In 2022, the Group generated sales of €17.6 billion.ABOUT TRABLISA
Trablisa is a family company, founded in Palma in 1975, which today is among the top five security companies in Spain. It offers a wide range of services and integral solutions in the field of protection and intelligent security. It currently employs more than 11,000 people and is present throughout Spain, Mexico and Portugal.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 13 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2023 11:29:58 UTC.