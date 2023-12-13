Thales delivers the new integrated surveillance system to Melilla's Command Headquarters 13 Dec 2023 Share this article Facebook

• The joint venture formed by Thales and Trablisa delivers the surveillance system of the Melilla Command to the Civil Guard

• The Melilla Command will have an integrated system for the intelligent control of borders.

Madrid, December 13. The joint venture formed by the European technology company Thales and the Spanish security company Trablisa successfully completed the installation of the Integrated Surveillance System in the Melilla Command of the Civil Guard for intelligent border control.

On November 9, the administrative reception of the dossier by the Civil Guard was successfully completed. The new system represents a qualitative and quantitative improvement in the surveillance of Melilla's borders, which now has an integrated surveillance system.

In the words of project manager, Miguel Bueno: "We are very pleased to contribute to improving border surveillance in the city of Melilla with an integrated system. The complex location of the surveillance systems, the coordination of different partners, the acquisition of the best performing equipment and the tight deadline for implementation have been some of the challenges of the project, which has been achieved thanks to the collaboration and alignment of all parties involved including the Melilla CG command itself".

The project was completed in less than seven months. It has been a challenge to carry out the refurbishment works and the installation of the stations, as well as the communications network necessary to guarantee the distribution of the images.

It is a system composed of fixed surveillance stations to provide the Civil Guard with greater land and maritime coverage in the intelligent border control of the city of Melilla. With the installation of this surveillance system, the Civil Guard will have high resolution day and night cameras as well as other sensors. The night vision cameras are Thales thermal cameras and the monitoring and control software (HORUS) developed entirely by the Thales team in Spain allows the centralized management and control of all sensors and actuators as well as the processing of images.

The new system offers reliability and will contribute to improving border surveillance of the city of Melilla, which is vital to the interests of Spain and Europe.