Thales: detection probe renewed by Anssi

Thales announced on Wednesday that it has been granted renewed qualification for its cyber-attack detection probe by the French Information Systems Security Agency (Anssi).



This renewal concerns version 2.0 of the sovereign intrusion detection probe called 'Cybels Sensor', which detects potential threats by analyzing large volumes of data in real time.



The qualification will enable security incident detection service providers (PDIS) qualified by Anssi, whether in-house or outsourced, to have trusted nationwide cybersecurity operational centers via a network detection solution with a high level of qualification and maintenance.



Thales specifies that a virtualized version of the probe has been developed to facilitate its integration on various carriers (on board vehicles, ships or commercial vessels) as part of on-board detection.



