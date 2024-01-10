Thales: detection probe renewed by Anssi
This renewal concerns version 2.0 of the sovereign intrusion detection probe called 'Cybels Sensor', which detects potential threats by analyzing large volumes of data in real time.
The qualification will enable security incident detection service providers (PDIS) qualified by Anssi, whether in-house or outsourced, to have trusted nationwide cybersecurity operational centers via a network detection solution with a high level of qualification and maintenance.
Thales specifies that a virtualized version of the probe has been developed to facilitate its integration on various carriers (on board vehicles, ships or commercial vessels) as part of on-board detection.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction