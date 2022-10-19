Thales develops its cooperation with Greek Industries in the frame of the FDI Belharra Frigates 18 Oct 2022 Share this article Facebook

Thales signs contracts with Greek partners AKMON, SSMART and SSA at Euronaval on October 18th 2022 for local activities for the FDI Belharra Frigates

Thales plans to reinforce its procurement capacity from Greece for future projects

At the 2022 edition of Euronaval in Paris, Thales has signed new local contracts with AKMON, SSMART and SSA concerning the FDI Belharra Frigates. Building on this momentum, Thales plans to further expand participation of other Greek industrial partners to other naval projects worldwide for manufacturing and for on-board activities.

Moreover, Thales plans to reinforce its procurement capacity in Greece in 2023, with the objective to develop its Greek supplier eco-system. Thales will seize every opportunity and will commit to cooperate with Greek industrial partners or develop academic partnerships through universities and research centres.

Thales Country Director for Greece and Cyprus and CEO of Thales Hellas Patrick Defranoux said: "We are very pleased to team up with our Greek partners AKMON, SSMART and SSA in the frame of FDI Belharra frigates. We look forward to the future extension of our Greek supply chain in 2023."

Thales has been active in Greece for 45 years and is the only major company in its field to have a subsidiary in Greece, Thales Hellas. The Group is supplying a number of major systems to the Hellenic Armed Forces. In civil markets, Thales has supplied much of the country's Air Traffic Control systems as well as signalling systems for the mainline rail network of Kiato Rododafni and supervision & communication systems for the Athens metro. The Group maintained its presence in Greece during the financial crisis and has since then expanded its activities in Greece. Thales set up a Cyber Lab in 2021, a Defence Service Centre in 2022, with among others the aim to recruit and develop local skills.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations -connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology - to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers -businesses, organisations and states - in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process. Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021 the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

Thales in Greece

Thales has been active in Greece for 45 years, expanding its historical presence in defence to serve the air traffic control, transport and space markets. The Group supports an ecosystem of local industry partners in development projects for Greece and is an active member of industry organisations including SEV (Hellenic Federation of Enterprises), HASDIG (Hellenic Aerospace & Defence Industries Group) and EVIDITE (Greek Space Association). Thales is also an accredited supplier of defence systems to the Greek Ministry of Defence.