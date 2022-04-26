Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/25 11:35:04 am EDT
123.45 EUR   -0.84%
02:10aTHALES : enters into definitive agreement to take full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC)
PU
04/25THALES : Rsa 2022
PU
04/25THALES : Are digital payments set to become mainstream?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : enters into definitive agreement to take full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC)

04/26/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thales enters into definitive agreement to take full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC)
26 Apr 2022

Share this article

  • Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (TDSI) and Leonardo DRS have reached an agreement to transfer full ownership of Joint Venture Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC) to TDSI.
  • AAC serves the US Navy as a US industry contractor, providing innovative systems and solutions across the Navy's Undersea Warfare domain.
  • AAC's technical skills, industrial footprint and proven record of performance will enable Thales to strengthen its footprint in the US defense market by reinforcing TDSI US-based teams and capabilities.

Thales subsidiary TDSI enters into a definitive agreement to acquire Leonardo DRS ownership in their joint venture, AAC.

As one of the main US providers of mission-critical systems, TDSI serves the defense, federal, and commercial markets with innovative solutions for the ground tactical, airborne and avionics, naval/maritime, and security domains. As a subsidiary of Thales, TDSI operates in accordance with a Proxy Agreement approved by the US Department of Defense, to mitigate concerns associated with Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI).

In addition to providing a broad range of organic products and solutions, TDSI serves as a gateway for technology, leveraging proven Thales solutions - such as combat management systems; airborne, ship and ground radars; helmet mounted displays; missile fuzes; and battlefield sensors - to address US requirements.

AAC is one of the main US technical players in the fields of advanced sonar, training and knowledge management systems. The company delivers modernization systems for the US Navy through an open business, open systems technology insertion model. With more than 200 employees, AAC generated $80 million (~€70 Million) sales in 2021.

AAC's technical skills, industrial footprint and proven record of performance will enable Thales to strengthen its footprint in the US defense market by reinforcing TDSI US-based teams and capabilities.

"The partnership between Leonardo DRS and Thales in AAC proved successful, and both companies should be proud of the joint technology development in undersea warfare systems for the US and allied navies," said Bill Lynn, CEO of Leonardo DRS. "As Leonardo DRS moves its technology focus to a different range of DoD priorities, we know AAC will be in good hands as Thales continues its broader focus on advanced undersea warfare systems and related technologies."

"This acquisition underscores the ongoing commitment Thales has to serving the US DOD through its trusted US entity, TDSI. Through AAC, TDSI will now maintain a significant engineering and industrial footprint in the US to provide our undersea solutions, and to optimize Thales' support to the US Navy", said Alan Pellegrini, CEO of Thales North America.

Upon closing, AAC's innovative systems and solutions will complement Thales underwater systems capabilities and world recognized Naval technology portfolio.

The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions. Financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in H2 2022.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
02:10aTHALES : enters into definitive agreement to take full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Conc..
PU
04/25THALES : Rsa 2022
PU
04/25THALES : Are digital payments set to become mainstream?
PU
04/25THALES : in Austria again proves high level of management system
PU
04/24THALES : Laser World of Photonics 2022 - Münich
PU
04/23THALES : Auvsi xponential 2022
PU
04/22THALES : Celebrating Earth Day
PU
04/22THALES : consensus - Q1 2022 - 22 April 2022
PU
04/21THALES : Cyber centre recertification proves security is more than a box-ticking exercise
PU
04/21THALES : New Partnership between PT Len Industri and Thales Set to Revolutionise Indonesia..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 173 M 18 401 M 18 401 M
Net income 2022 1 083 M 1 160 M 1 160 M
Net cash 2022 257 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 26 293 M 28 172 M 28 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 123,45 €
Average target price 126,87 €
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES65.04%28 172
HENSOLDT AG101.28%2 886
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-40.00%1 759
PLANET LABS PBC-14.31%1 412
OHB SE-7.50%638
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-7.20%531